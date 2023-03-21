Joanna Paun named North Bay district’s Woman of the Year

Joanna Paun’s star continues to rise after the local leader was named the 12th Assembly District’s Woman of the Year on Monday.

The recognition, announced by Assemblymember Damon Connolly, is the latest honor for Paun since she was named California’s Board Member of the Year last December by the California School Boards Association.

Paun is best known locally as a member of the Petaluma City Schools board, where she currently serves as board president.

Paun, who first came to the school board in 2018 and was reelected unopposed last November, was selected “for her passion and dedication to advocacy, promoting equity and elevating student voices,” according to a Monday news release from Connolly’s office.

“I am honored to stand alongside so many remarkable women and receive this honor for the 12th Assembly District,” Paun said. “I am proud of my service to my community.”

Paun is the first Black person to be elected to the Petaluma City Schools Board of Education, and has become known for her dedication to increasing equity and diversity in the city’s education system.

“For too long Black people, and specifically Black women in our country, were denied the right to engage in politics and to have a seat at the table,” Paun said.

“During my work in schools and through my advocacy and volunteer efforts with groups like the Sonoma NAACP, I believe that we all have a part to play in the betterment of our society and the generations that will come after us.”

Paun recently spearheaded the launch of a study to identify equity and opportunity gaps among students, and plans to use the data to address such needs and “make the district a safe and welcoming space for all students.“

The school board is also implementing more staff training on Title VI, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin.

“The North Bay is lucky to have a remarkable educator like Ms. Paun as a champion for our local students,” said Connolly, D-San Rafael, whose 12th Assembly District includes Petaluma.

California’s Women of the Year event was begun in 1987 by Assemblywoman Bev Hansen and Assemblywoman Sally Tanner, who asked fellow members to invite women of distinction from their districts to be honored in Sacramento in celebration of Women's History Month.

