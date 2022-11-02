Kentucky Street in downtown Petaluma has been enlivened with a colorful rainbow flag spanning the crosswalk in the center of the block.

The community art project, unanimously approved by Petaluma City Council, was spearheaded by local nonprofit group Amor Para Todos (APT), which completed the project with funding from donations. The artwork was done by APT founder Renee Ho along with Josh Spaulding, Beth Tisthammer, Michelle Minero, Craig Spaulding, Jason Vigil, Anne Bassah and other volunteers.

“Those folks truly were so crucial to the fruition of the crosswalk,” Ho said.

Amor Para Todos, whose name means “love for all,” is encouraging people to snap a selfie and tag the nonprofit on social media for a chance to win prizes from the organization from now until Friday, Nov. 4.