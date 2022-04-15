Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor April 15, 2022

County superintendent endorsement

EDITOR: I am writing to offer my support and endorsement of Dr. Amie Carter for Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools.

Dr. Carter's experience and focus on addressing inequities in schools, as well as her vision for the future of Sonoma County students are just a few of the reasons why I am proud to endorse her. The issues she speaks about are ones that concern myself not just as a School Board Trustee but as a parent as well; those include but are not limited to mental health, strengthening and diversifying our teaching force, and investing in a diverse curriculum. Further, I appreciate the emphasis she places on community partnerships and engaging student voices.

I attended the recent forum hosted by Cradle to Career and I appreciated hearing her speak about these issues as well as new and interesting opportunities for students in their senior year of high school while preparing them for higher education and the workforce after they graduate. Multiple times she stated that we should be staying in a place of curiosity and flexibility, especially in our changing times; I couldn't agree more. I ask you all to join me in voting me Dr. Amie Caret for Sonoma County Superintendent.

Sincerely,

Joanna Paun

Mother of four Sonoma County students

Petaluma City Schools Board, President

Fairgrounds should police itself

EDITOR: I am a local resident that lives a couple miles away from the Petaluma fairgrounds. The fairgrounds are often noisy events, but we have come to anticipate and accept them. For the most part, the noise levels and duration have been reasonable. But that is changing lately. For the past few Sundays, the noise level at the fairground has increased far beyond anything I've ever experienced, the duration is much longer than a two hour concert, lasting up to nine hours, and the reverberations have been such that they cause the walls to shake and set off local car alarms. What are the standards for holding events? While I accept that there will be noise, are there any limitations? Do the Fairgrounds take the local residents into consideration?

I'm concerned because it seems to get worse and worse every year. I've asked the City Council about what we can do to enforce some standards. They replied that the only leverage they have is the lease the City extends to the Fairgrounds at virtually no cost. Rather than discontinue that lease, perhaps the Fairgrounds could start policing itself.

Gerry Priddle

Petaluma

Thanks for Ukraine donations

EDITOR: I have been at the corner of Washington Street and Petaluma Blvd. for the last six weekends, waving a Ukranian flag made by a neighbor, asking people to contribute to UNICEF, Doctors Without Borders, World Central Kitchen, or the carefully researched charity of their choice.

A check has been sent in the amount of $190 to Doctors Without Borders, which covers the donations of passers- by who wished to remain anonymous. I was not there to receive money, just wanting to encourage people to go online or send checks, but generous people insisted on giving me money.

Will be sending a check for $200 this week to UNICEF, which again represents people who asked to remain anonymous.

Thanks to all who gave and to the over 200 people who promised they would do so.

Will be at this post from 12-3 p.m. weekends thru April, always with hope that this tragic war will somehow soon end with ongoing pressure from much of the World.

I will be 88 in May, and daydream about dancing around a Maypole in celebration of relative peace.

Sincerely,

Carol Hoorn

Petaluma