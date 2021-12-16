Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor Dec. 16, 2021

Including all sports in the conversation

EDITOR: I looked forward to reading last week’s editorial “Saluting Petaluma high school teams for some superb fall sports seasons.” Like so many in our community, I have found such joy in watching high school athletes work hard at the sports they love while competing again. I am, however, disappointed that today’s editorial failed to mention any other Petaluma high school sports team aside from football. What about Girls’ Tennis? Cross Country? Volleyball? Girls’ Golf? There are several high school athletes in all fall sports that dominated this past season, including VVAL championships, and it’s an oversight to not at least mention the other teams that also persevered. It would be refreshing to see the non-football teams/athletes also “saluted.” These teams of athletes work incredibly hard and put in just as many hours, some teams with minimal funding outside of what families can donate. Perhaps these non-football sports aren’t as exciting to watch, but the hard working athletes in other sports also deserve recognition for their dedication. Please let’s also celebrate them.

Rebekah Kreutz

Petaluma

Sorensen case a reflection of white privilege

EDITOR: Normally, I believe someone is innocent until proven guilty, but Sonoma Country’s most infamous Instagram Mominfluencer, Katie Sorensen, sure seems to wear her white privilege-mantle a little too proudly and unabashedly, after accusing Sadie and Eddie Martinez, a Latino couple in Petaluma a year ago. This disturbing incident made national and international news, but in post-Trumpian America, this kind of bigotry seems to be the new normal. And I for one hate it!

TV’s “Inside Edition” reported, "The investigation has produced no evidence or witnesses corroborating the account provided by [Sorensen]. Evidence gathered has served to support the account provided by the couple from the store."

Logically, there would be absolutely no point for the Martinezes to commit such a bizarre and self-harming criminal act so publicly. To even suggest that they tried to kidnap Sorensen’s kids at a busy Michaels Arts & Crafts Store at Christmastime is clearly Sorensen’s "Karenesque" little Big Lie.

Bob Canning

Petaluma

Donated kayak was stolen

EDITOR: Several weeks ago, a generous and community-minded individual recently spent $80 of his own money to purchase a used, yellow, double-hulled kayak and placed it at the foot of G Street for use by the general public. He also carefully mended a donated, broken paddle for use with the kayak. The craft was clearly marked “For community use. Please return.” At some point between Wednesday December 8 and the morning of Sunday Dec. 12, the kayak was stolen. I and others who have used this kayak since it was made available appeal to the individual or individuals who took it to please return it so that others may enjoy it.

Ronald Miska

Petaluma

School district should have checked teacher’s past

EDITOR: I am appalled after reading the article “Fired Sonoma Academy teacher subbed at Casa Grande.” The leaders of Petaluma City Schools need to take responsibility for their actions (or lack thereof) and stop playing the blame game. They're not the victim in this tragedy and they were not “kept in the dark.” As ludicrous as it sounds, they didn’t ask for references or contact previous employers before hiring the substitute teacher. If that is not part of the hiring process, the outcome is a direct result of the District’s inadequate hiring process and not the fault of Sonoma Academy. It is a flaw that needs to be corrected ASAP. They stated there is communication among public schools, implying there is not a system currently in place for communication between public and private schools. If they were previously aware of that “gap,” it's inexcusable that they didn't conduct further background and reference checks. Instead of hammering Sonoma Academy, perhaps they should fix the flaws in the current hiring process to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

Michael Grow

Petaluma