Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor Feb. 24, 2022

Another reason to vote for Hooper

EDITOR: “Muir Wood youth treatment center expansion plans scuttled by Sonoma County board,” illustrates how our County Supervisor treats the east and west sides of Petaluma differently. Because westside residents could not abide the slight expansion of a juvenile treatment center, David Rabbitt leapt to action hosting a town hall meeting and allowing those residents to air their complaints. Contrast this to when a group of eastside residents called on him to discuss a toxic 14-pump gas station planned to be built just across a narrow street from preschools and an elementary school. I was part of the eastside group that reached out to David Rabbitt's office. We never heard back from him (or from anyone else in his office). It would have been nice if he would have responded with a little empathy, maybe tell us he could do nothing for us because it was within city limits. Instead, we were left to believe he didn't care. Even though we reside within the city limits, he is still our Supervisor and we would have appreciated a reply. For many of us on the east side of town, the decision to deny the expansion of the youth treatment center by the Sonoma County Board of Zoning Adjustments (made up of planning commissioners appointed by our County Supervisors) is yet another reminder that people on the west side really are getting more attention than the people on the east side.

This is why I will be voting for Blake Hooper for District 2 Sonoma County Supervisor. Blake has the interest and the energy that the east side needs. I encourage all of Petaluma's eastside residents to vote for Blake. He won’t ignore the health and needs of Petaluma’s eastside residents!

Rebecca Carpenter

Petaluma

Steps to take for climate stability

EDITOR: Reading the recent articles in the Argus-Courier made it clear that folks in Petaluma are taking action to create climate stability. We salute them for their work. We are referring to the article about Ann Edminster, Chairperson, Petaluma’s Climate Action Commission and the article about Rhianna Frank, Climate Action Manager in Petaluma. As we all know we are experiencing a climate crisis that requires taking many actions if we are to create climate stability.

With that as the context, we offer some additional actions that we the people can take:

1. Go to the website for The Foundation for Climate Restoration. Read the latest White Paper about the need for Climate Restoration as well as mitigation

2. Check with your financial advisor about the companies in which your retirement money is invested. If the companies are not committed to climate stability, ask for a change to companies that have a commitment to having a climate in which we can thrive.

3. Join the North Bay chapter of The Foundation for Climate Restoration.

4. Write to your representatives in California and Washington, D.C. Ask them to support legislation that promotes climate stability.

5. Educate yourself about the need to remove the legacy CO2 in the atmosphere. It has accumulated since the Industrial Revolution. Yes, net zero is needed and the removal of the excess CO2 (a trillion tons) is vital and possible.

This is just a short list. The important thing is to TAKE ACTION NOW for our children and grandchildren to have a planet that is a place where they thrive!!!

Carol and Jeff England, co-founders, International Projects Fund; members, North Bay Chapter of Fans of The Foundation for Climate Restoration

Thanks for highlighting problem

EDITOR: We who live at Leisure Lake Village sure appreciate any attention we get from you about our mail situation and your doing an article in the paper about the problems it posed for many: like one quarter of the residents who have had to drive far and wide to get their mail and not only that, but most importantly how their mail never got delivered for payment and so on for such a long long time.

Thank you,

Joe Scigliano

Petaluma

We can all help wildlife, environment

EDITOR: Natasha Juliana's climate column in the Feb. 17 Argus Courier included a description of an Adobe Road resident who met with neighbors for the Cool City Challenge. Juliana said, "...they have already discovered a shared interest in habitat restoration that could become an exciting team project later in the program..."

The need for action to enhance and restore our habitat areas in Petaluma is actually yesterday. We can all engage in this stress-relieving and inspirational activity now to help birds and wildlife. Planting and maintaining habitat in our yards and as volunteers for areas in Petaluma will literally be life-saving for birds, wildlife and all kinds of organisms and small creatures.