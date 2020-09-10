Local food in high demand

When the pandemic hit around mid-March, there was a run on grocery stores. Food shelves were dismally under-stocked. Deliveries were haphazard, making it hard to get some staple foods.

Amid the chaos, hording and panic buying, local food producers stepped in to fill a need. Consumers began looking for local sources for their food, seeking options to bypass the grocery stores and buy directly from farmers and ranchers.

For many Petaluma residents, who are fortunate to have a vast farming community within their midst, with healthy produce and livestock to choose from, buying locally just makes good sense.

Tara Firma Farms is one such producer, a beloved local farm with open arms for visitors to come and see where their food comes from. Before the pandemic made it necessary to be cautious, they opened their operation up for tours.

The certified organic farm strives to be a steward of the land just south of Petaluma at I Street and San Antonio Road. Tara Firma is run in an eco-friendly way with good practices for the land, the crops and the farm animals they raise there.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic it has been clear that local food sources are the most reliable and resilient, supplying food to the community when shelves were empty everywhere,” said Isabel Squire, business manager at Tara Firma.

When the shelter in place order came, they closed down the farm store, but they’ve since opened it back up again and are working to supply fresh, healthy produce and meats.

Squire said a favorite part of her job is the problem solving that they do, finding creative solutions for regenerative agriculture that are good for the land, the animals and the business.

When the pandemic hit, she said the business exploded, doubling their membership base in less than a month, requiring a lot of logistical adjustments.

Then they enacted a software transition, which was especially challenging during a pandemic. Squire said this and the increase in demand made things a bit more stressful for everyone. But the animals help relieve the stress.

“One of my favorite things about working on a farm is there are always piglets, or chicks, or ducks, or even just farm dogs that put a smile on my face even on long hard days,” Squire said.

Petaluma farmers growing a multitude of crops and raising healthy livestock need local support to stay viable and to keep going year round, she said.

“Now more than ever, supporting local is vital to our communities,” Squire said.

It’s easier to know that you’re supporting good practices when you support your local farmers. Also, local businesses including farms tend to keep your dollars local as the owners and workers spend their earnings locally.

Supporting local agriculture is not only a great way to eat healthy, it helps your community to thrive, she said.

“Buying directly from your local farmer means more food stays in our community and we rely on food to be trucked in less,” Squire said.

She appreciates the community’s support of local agriculture, and when speaking with other ranchers and farmers it’s clear that local products are in high demand during the pandemic.

“This is great,” Squire said. “I would like to urge everyone to continue this trend long after life gets back to some sense of normalcy.”

The Tara Firma Farms CSA offers a full assortment of grass fed beef, pasture raised pork and chicken. They offer flat rate meat shares, where they choose the meat for you, or custom meat shares that allow you to choose exactly what you want.

Members can add on additional local items including pastured organic eggs, veggie FEED bins by FEED Sonoma, organic fruit, locally curated olive oil, spices, butter, cheese and more.

Members can choose from monthly, every other week or weekly orders that can be delivered directly to their door or picked up at the farm. They also have other pick up sites around the Bay Area.

The Farm Store is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a limited menu including ground meats, whole chickens, beef roast and select sausages.

“If you want to purchase from us we highly recommend signing up with the CSA. A monthly order gets you access to the full menu and discounted pricing,” Squire said.

You can sign up at csa.tarafirmafarms.com. Squire said that all new signups are placed on a waiting list, and most accounts are activated within 24 to 48 hours, although some of the more distant routes do still have a waiting list.