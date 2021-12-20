Man suspected of indecent exposure in Petaluma

A Washington man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly exposed himself to a teenager near downtown Petaluma, according to police.

The Petaluma Police Department received a report about 4:45 p.m. Sunday of an indecent exposure on Water Street, according to a news release on Monday.

Police said Bushara Gomatallah, 42, exposed his genitalia to a 16-year-old near the “pipe bridge” off Water Street. After revealing himself, the suspect grabbed the victim’s hand and forced it onto his exposed genitalia. The victim fled and reported the incident to an adult friend.

After receiving the report, officers located Gomatallah a short time later. He was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.