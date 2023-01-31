In the wake of last month’s storms that left some areas of the city engulfed in floodwaters, the city of Petaluma announced it filled a new emergency program manager position to fulfill the community’s needs when such disasters strike.

Thomas Jordan started his position as emergency program manager on Aug. 1, after spending the last decade as a county emergency services coordinator. Jordan has also worked in private sector emergency management as an independent consultant.

“I primarily work to coordinate efforts to support our city disaster service workers who are responding to impacts and community needs,” Jordan said.

Born and raised in Marin County, Jordan earned his bachelor’s degree in organizational behavior and leadership, and a master’s in public administration, from the University of San Francisco.

He began his professional career as an analyst and educator in judicial systems development, and also has experience working as a reserve firefighter and EMT.

As he continues his career in Petaluma, Jordan said some of his favorite aspects of the town include its location, its agricultural history, and its close-knit environment. He also touted the city’s “open and inclusive social setting,” and said he has “joined a great team.”

“Everyone has been extremely supportive,” Jordan said. “Emergency management programs thrive in collaborative organizations, and I have been fortunate to walk into one.”

In early January, a days-long atmospheric river event closed multiple roads in Petaluma due to flooding, and prompted an evacuation warning for residents in the Leisure Lake Mobile Home Park. The event was the first emergency in which Jordan helped lead response efforts, and he said it was a great learning opportunity – not only for himself, but for the community to ready itself for future emergencies.

“Our community must help our most vulnerable residents during a major disaster.” Petaluma Emergency Program Manager Thomas Jordan

“Our community must help our most vulnerable residents during a major disaster,” Jordan said. “Individual community members and families with the financial, social, or familial resources to develop and validate their own disaster plans should do so.”

When he is not serving Petaluma, Jordan said he can be found spending time with family, completing household projects, gardening and spending time in nature, as well as volunteering with local nonprofit organizations.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.