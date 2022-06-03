Police: Threat of violence not meant for Petaluma high school

Federal and local authorities determined Thursday that a threat of gun violence that appeared to be directed at Casa Grande High School in Petaluma was not related to the Petaluma school.

Petaluma City School District Superintendent Matthew Harris said in an email just after 6 p.m. Thursday that investigators have identified the person who made the threat. The person was described as “an individual who lives outside of California.”

Authorities are working to identify and apprehend the suspect.

“The recent threat to the safety of students and staff at Casa Grande is unsettling, stressful, and heartbreaking,” Harris said in the email.

At about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Petaluma City School District Superintendent Matthew Harris emailed a notice to parents informing them of a reported threat of violence specific to June 10 that focused on Casa Grande.

The Petaluma Police Department also notified the public about the threat in a Nixle alert around the same time.

Harris said Thursday, via text, that the school was not locked down, but there would be a heavier police presence on campus throughout the week.

“Nausea,” said Angelina, a mother of a Casa Grande sophomore who declined to provide her last name, as she described her initial feeling after reading the Wednesday email.

She added that she discussed the threat with her daughter later that evening. And even though she remains cautious, Angelina said the threat won’t make her keep her daughter home from school during the last week of the school year.

“She’s very strong-willed and independent,” Angelina said as she gazed toward her daughter, who was heading from class to the bus circle where Angelina was parked. “If she didn’t want to go, I wasn’t going to make her.”

The threat was made days before Casa Grande’s June 10 commencement celebration, and a bit more than a week after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting inside a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.

One 16-year-old Casa Grande sophomore said Thursday that she talked with her classmates about the possibilities surrounding the threat. While she was confident it wasn’t credible, she couldn’t help wondering.

“I also felt like there’s a chance that it could be real and serious, so I’m kind of on the line and it’s confusing,” she said.

Harris said classes and events will continue as planned.

“Our graduating seniors deserve to celebrate such a significant accomplishment together on June 10, especially given all we’ve come through as a community over these past two years,” Harris said in the letter to parents. “It is a top priority for Petaluma City Schools that we are able to celebrate with a safe and successful end of the year and commencement ceremony.”

Police did not provide details on how the threat was received.

“The Petaluma Police Department takes all threats to the schools seriously and is working diligently to identify those responsible,” police said in a press release.

For anyone feeling anxious or overwhelmed due to recent events, on-call counselors are available at 707-778-4959.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.