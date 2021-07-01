Mountain lion caught on video at Petaluma home

A mountain lion first spotted in east Petaluma Tuesday night was caught on camera at a west Petaluma home early Wednesday morning.

Joe Luchok, who lives near Petaluma High School, said the mountain lion wandered down the street before it was recorded in his backyard at about 5:45 a.m.

The Petaluma Police Department confirmed the mountain lion was in the area in a Nixle alert at 7:45 a.m.

Police said the animal was last spotted in the hillside near Hayes Avenue and asked residents to report the animal if it was seen again in residential areas.

The mountain lion first made an appearance east of Highway 101 and south of Corona Road on Tuesday night, police said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife advises residents who encounter a mountain lion to face the animals, make themselves appear bigger and make noise. Do not run or turn you back from the animal.

The department also recommends securing livestock or outdoor pets at night, removing dense vegetation from property to reduce hiding spaces and installing outdoor lighting.

Do not hike, bike or jog alone at dusk or dawn, the department advised.

To learn more, visit wildlife.ca.gov.