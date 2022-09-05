New assistant principal chosen for Petaluma High

The Petaluma City Schools District has added Rebecca Cronin to the administrative team at Petaluma High School.

Cronin, most recently a middle school teacher at Lawrence Jones Middle School in Rohnert Park, replaces Giovanni Napoli who has taken on the position of principal.

Cronin graduated from Sonoma State University with a degree in Human Development and a minor in Business, Early Childhood Education, and Psychology. She stayed at Sonoma State to earn her teaching credential before starting her teaching career in San Jose at August Boeger Middle School where she taught for three years before moving to Sonoma County.

She has been teaching at Lawrence Jones Middle School for the past four years. During her time in the Rohnert Park School District, Cronin was involved with Associated Student Body and School Site Council. She also served as department chair.

She has been nominated for Teacher of the Year and received the Golden Apple and Most Tech Savy Teacher awards.

She said she loves finding ways to bring different cultures into school events and lessons and hopes to focus on college and career readiness opportunities and experiences for students.

Cronin grew up in Marin and Sonoma counties and attended Terra Linda High School. She lives in Santa Rosa with her four-year-old daughter. Riley Frances. She is a fan of the 49ers, Giants and Warriors. She is a big reader and loves camping, going to the beach and coming up with new adventures to explore with her family.