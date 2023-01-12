Newly elected Mayor Kevin McDonnell, along with newly elected council members Janice Cader Thompson, John Shribbs and Karen Nau, officially began their leadership roles Monday night in a swearing-in ceremony that kicked off both a new year and a new City Council.

Cader Thompson, Shribbs and Nau gained their seats following Petaluma’s first district-based election last November, implemented with the intention of bringing wider representation to the City Council. Cader Thompson was also selected to be this year’s vice mayor during the Jan. 9 meeting.

“I am very grateful for being here,” District 1’s Cader Thompson said, before thanking her family and paying tribute to her late mother. “(She) was always my champion, and I really miss that she is not here tonight. I miss her.”

“It’s a pleasure to be a part of this group now and it looks like it’s going to be a great team to work with over the next several years,” said Shribbs, who was elected from District 2.

After being sworn into office, and before carrying on with the night’s agenda, each of the council members and the mayor reflected on their gratitude toward Petalumans and those who worked on their campaigns, and gave substantial credit to their families and loved ones who supported them on their journey to City Hall.

Nau, who was elected by District 3 voters, also cited her longtime passion for public service that was inspired by Helen Putnam, who served as Petaluma’s mayor when Nau was a teenager.

“She was my mentor, she opened her office to me here at City Hall as a high school student, and I would not be here probably if it wasn’t for (her example) to take on Petaluma as a community and get involved, and stay involved,” Nau said.

“Those teenagers out there, someday they are going to be our future mayors and council members up here.”

Among the City’s Council’s first tasks was the temporary extension of current tenant protections, which now has a sunset date of July 1. The extension followed staff and community discussion about how to go forward with an ordinance that can justly balance the rights of both renters and landlords.

The next City Council meeting is set for Jan. 29.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.