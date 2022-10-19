Petaluma voters examining their ballots for the upcoming Nov. 8 general municipal election may notice a certain absence when it comes to the three open seats on the Petaluma City Schools Board of Education.

That’s because the three school board members up for reelection are running unopposed, eliminating the need for a vote and making them shoo-ins for those seats.

Here are the board members who are destined to fill their seats for another four-year term:

Joanna Paun

Currently the board president, Paun was elected to the Board of Education in 2018. She said serving the Petaluma school community has been one of her greatest honors, and that she looks forward to “continuing to ensure that all students have access to an equitable and inclusive education, meeting their individual needs, and engaging families” as well as other community members.

“I am proud of the emphasis we have placed on students' voices, their participation, and seeking equitable outcomes,” Paun said in an emailed statement on Tuesday afternoon. “Together we have weathered the uncertainty and trials of the pandemic and school closures due to natural disasters and celebrated the many achievements of our students.”

Paun added that as she looks forward to the next four years in her board position, she is looking to focus on further shaping the district’s stability and sustainability. That includes properly updating and maintaining school facilities, she said, as well as taking action toward environmental conservation and practicing monetary accountability.

Caitlin Quinn

After being raised in the Petaluma City Schools system, and more recently building an extensive tenure in community involvement in the city, Quinn was elected to the board in 2018. She said she looks forward to continuing to serve the education community following the upcoming election.

In an emailed statement, Quinn applauded the collaboration between students, families and staff during recent disasters like wildfires and the COVID pandemic.

“These last four years have not been easy,“ Quinn said in the statement. ”During this time, our Board has stewarded increased engagement and feedback from the community through Office Hours at every school site, student forums, and even creating Student Board Member positions to allow high school students to directly elect three of their colleagues to attend our Board meetings and share their thoughts.“

In her tenure as a board member, Quinn has been involved in milestones including hiring a new superintendent and the establishment of the Spanish-language dual immersion program at McDowell Elementary School. She has also advocated for more district funding at the state and federal level, Quinn said, and has worked to increase equity in classrooms and in leadership decisions, which she hopes to continue building in her next term.

Mady Cloud

Cloud was elected to the board in 2018, and has since promoted a focus on creating a higher level of equity in the city’s education field.

“I look forward to continuing to work with our school community to ensure that Petaluma City Schools delivers a rich, diverse and equitable academic experience to all our Petaluma children,” Cloud said in an emailed statement.

In her statement, Cloud also applauded the district’s increased commitment to environmental sustainability and climate action, as well as gaining more understanding of the student perspective by creating three student board trustee positions.

“I discovered that when we work together, we can manage any crisis, and will continue to create a culture of resilience and responsiveness to the needs of our school community,” Cloud said. “Providing solid Professional Development and curriculum support in these changing times continues to be my focus.”

Cloud has lived in Petaluma for 35 years and her children attended school in the district from kindergarten to 12th grade. Cloud also worked as an English teacher at Casa Grande High School until her retirement.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.