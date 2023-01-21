Just a little over two years after nonprofit healthcare provider Providence bought Petaluma Valley Hospital, its leaders this week announced plans to close the hospital’s birthing center and cut ties with its anesthesiology provider.

Providence, through its local affiliate NorCal HealthConnect, announced the closure publicly during a Wednesday meeting of the Petaluma Health Care District board, where staff and community members gave some initial reactions.

“Despite the best efforts by Providence and the local physician community to support the Family Birthing Center at Petaluma Valley Hospital, recruit new physicians and secure anesthesia services into the future, it has become clear that the Family Birthing Center cannot continue to sustain itself and meet our high standards of safety and patient experience in the coming years,” Providence said in an emailed statement.

The announcement was in contrast to statements made by Providence leadership in 2020, when the hospital was still up for sale – with part of the deal of the sale being that the new owners must keep the birthing center open for at least five years after purchase.

“We’re not in any way saying we will only operate OB for five years,” said Kevin Klockenga, chief executive of NorCal HealthConnect, in an October 2020 interview with the Argus-Courier. “We certainly hope we will operate it for 100 years. The challenge is predicting the future.”

At the time, Klockenga said the healthcare provider would reevaluate the service closer to 2025 to see if the birthing center is still viable.

Providence has not disclosed when exactly it plans to close Petaluma’s birthing center. Assuming it remains committed to the five-year agreement, the local hospital’s OB unit should stay open until at least 2025.

But when asked when Providence might close the Petaluma Valley Hospital birthing center, Steven Buck, executive director of communication, said on Friday, “We do not have a specific date, but we expect this to be a multi-month process.”

With a closure on the horizon, the birthing center’s doctors and nurses will most likely be sent to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital as part of an effort by Providence to consolidate its obstetric services – and local mothers will have to follow them there, or go to Marin County, to give birth in a hospital.

“The decision to bring these services together into one location was not taken lightly,” said Laureen Driscoll, regional chief executive for Providence in Northern California. “However, by focusing these services at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, we will be able to maintain adequate staffing and services for obstetrics patients.”

Denise Cobb, who has worked at Petaluma Valley Hospital as a labor and delivery nurse for 25 years, emphasized at the Wednesday meeting that the Petaluma hospital is the only one able to deliver babies between Marin County and Santa Rosa – and that with the birthing center’s closure, it could put expecting mothers’ safety at risk when trying to get to the nearest hospital to give birth.

“It’s not going to be the last baby born in Petaluma,” Cobb said. “It will be the last baby born safely in Petaluma.”

Sam Rubey, who gave birth to both of her children at Petaluma Valley Hospital under the care of Dr. Anthony Kosinski, called the closure of the birthing center an “injustice.”

“We don’t live in an incredibly rural county or town where you expect to drive multiple hours for health care,” Rubey said, adding that the closure would disproportionately affect rural and lower-income families and immigrant families.

“If I did have another baby, I know I could drive to wherever Dr. Kasinsky is going to be. But I’m privileged, and so many people aren’t, especially in today’s environment. We have to do everything we can to make things safe for families.”

Providence says it is “working with the (Petaluma Health Care) District in accordance with the purchase agreement to address community concerns and ensure a smooth transition.”

“Petaluma Valley Hospital will continue to provide high-quality care and we will work with our emergency department team to ensure we are equipped to support births in emergency situations,” said Rachel Reader, executive director for Petaluma Valley Hospital. “We are also committed to our caregivers and will work with each individual who is affected by this change with the intent of finding an appropriate role within our organization.”

Petaluma Valley Hospital received international recognition for its birthing center in 2021, becoming the first in Sonoma County to receive “Baby-Friendly” status from the World Health Organization and UNICEF for its exceptional standards of breastfeeding assistance to new mothers.

After receiving feedback from staff and community members, hospital leaders plan to further discuss the decision and reconvene in another public meeting after 30 days.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.