The owners of McNear’s Saloon & Dining House and the Mystic Theatre, neighboring downtown Petaluma favorites that have attracted locals and visitors for more than 30 years, have put the businesses up for sale as they look to retire.

The restaurant and bar and live music venue, located side-by-side in the historic McNear Building on Petaluma Boulevard, were listed for sale this month with an asking price of $1.3 million.

“Hopefully we will find someone to just step in our shoes and keep running it pretty much as we always have for 36 years,” said co-owner Jeff Harriman. “That is our desire.”

After buying out what was previously known as the Petaluma Cafe, Harriman said he worked to restore the historic 7,300-square-foot restaurant space at 23 Petaluma Blvd. N. On St. Patrick’s Day 1987, McNear’s Saloon opened its doors, beginning a long run as one of the city’s main stops for great ambiance, signature pub dishes and beer and cocktails – not to mention the renovated event space and game room in the mezzanine known as the “Red Bull Room.”

The Mystic goes back even further, opening in 1912 and originally hosting live Vaudeville entertainment, starting with Ed the Talking Horse. In 1992, Harriman renovated the space to accommodate live music performances for about 500 guests. Over the years the theater has hosted some of the biggest names in music, including Van Morrison, Snoop Dogg, Carlos Santana, Train and more. It also hosts a variety of private parties, weddings and other events.

Harriman said the customers have made his experience all the more enjoyable, and he’s glad he was able to present a place like McNear’s to so many Petalumans over the years. He said he also loved seeing people stop in for both a bite and a show – an aspect he believes makes the venue that much better.

“It’s kind of like Cheers, we get a lot of regulars,” he said, adding that he’s now seen three generations of patrons come through the doors.

Harriman credits his business partner Ken O’Donnell and the O’Donnell family with the success of the business, and with keeping up with its multilayered operations, especially after being hit so hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You know, the to-go only and all that stuff, it just made it impossible to run a large business like this,” Harriman said. “If you had a smaller restaurant, and if it was just you and your wife or something, it would have been a lot easier. But to employ the people and keep it all organized – the O’Donnell family did a heck of a job doing that.”

The Mystic also remained closed for two years due to the pandemic.

O’Donnell also said he’s excited to pass on the legacy to someone new, as he looks to finally get some well-deserved leisure time, including more fishing and traveling in his retirement.

“It’s been a long run,” O’Donnell said.

Harriman, who lives in west Marin County, said he’s looking to put more focus into renovating the Tomales Bay Resort in Inverness, another business he owns.

“To be able to entertain and provide a place for the community to come and party and celebrate, and just have a nice meal, it’s pretty enjoyable,” he said.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.