Panelists, stakeholders explore fairgrounds options

Presentations, discussions, bias training and more – that’s what a group of 36 lottery-selected panelists took part in during what turned out to be a rigorously thought-provoking weekend, as the resident group seeks to transform the future of the historic Petaluma fairgrounds.

In the first of at least three weekends that totaled 24 hours over three days, the three dozen randomly selected panelists and fairgrounds stakeholder representatives were introduced to each other for the first time as they began their quest to determine how the 55-acre, central-Petaluma property could be used once its current lease expires at the end of 2023.

“We want to know from you how might we use the city’s fairgrounds property to create the experiences, activities, resources and places that our community needs and desires now and for the foreseeable future,” said Alex Renirie, co-director with Oregon-based consultant nonprofit Healthy Democracy.

The series of meetings, which occurred at the Petaluma Community Center on North McDowell Boulevard, came after the City Council on Feb. 28 approved a contract with an Oregon-based consultant, Healthy Democracy, to guide the decision process.

Leaders with the group appointed a resident-based panel on April 13 through a public lottery based on who responded to randomly-sent mailed invitations from city officials. The panel will work with a stakeholder committee to gather information and feedback then send a recommendation to City Council for approval which will direct the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds usage.

One of the key themes throughout the weekend was “Be open to new ideas – listen with care,” which panelists and stakeholders practiced as they shared and explored each other’s own experiences of the fairgrounds. Panelists also had the chance to participate in a Q&A session with the committee, which was intended to help guide the panel to a decision.

Among the stakeholders were Sonoma-Marin Fair CEO Kristie Hubacker, who touted the Fair’s cultural history and the sense of community it brings to Petaluma, as well as the many services the fairgrounds has offered throughout its existence, including fire evacuation centers, COVID-19 testing centers, training grounds for local and state agencies, as well as being the home for a wide range of organizations and events. Hubacker also noted that she was raised in Petaluma and now lives next to the fairgrounds.

“Petaluma is a safe haven,” Hubacker said as she reiterated to the panel that Petaluma’s fairgrounds is the only fairgrounds that did not have to be re-evacuated in past wildfire years. “Our safe haven is not just important to our community but to Northern California as a whole.”

Diana Spaulding, branch manager of the Petaluma Regional Library who represented the group “Neighbors of Midtown” as a stakeholder representative, said she and her group surveyed residents who live adjacent to the property, and they expressed frustrations over noise, pollution and traffic from fairgrounds events and the Petaluma Speedway.

While Katie Lundy with the Liberty School District, who has also been an active part of the Farm Bureau and the Fair Board, praised the fairgrounds’ ability to be a “hub” for agricultural and science learning for students, Ann Edminster, who is the chair of the city’s Climate Action Commission, called on the panel to not “settle for the status quo” and use the property instead as a tool for resolving social inequities.

“This amazing, 55-acre property is not only in the heart of Petaluma, it is the heart of Petaluma,” Edminster said. “We need to create jobs, services, food and housing in the heart of Petaluma where they can be accessed by anyone in town.. It’s an incredible, once-in-a lifetime opportunity to create a vital center pulsing with the richness of everyday life.”

The meetings last weekend were also streamed on the Healthy Democracy YouTube channel, although identities of the panelists were not revealed and breakout discussions were not shown to the public online. Residents not selected to be on the advisory panel were welcome to observe in a “public observers gallery,” but were not allowed to speak with panelists or otherwise influence their work.

Local residents who are following developments from the outside chimed in with a mix of thoughts and recommendations. Ken Robbins has been the parent of an active 4-H member and attended many livestock shows at the fairgrounds over the years. But Robbins said he fears that the annual Sonoma-Marin Fair will be shut down following changes in leadership and what he said has been a deterioration of the site.

“As a near life-long resident of South Sonoma County, I am saddened by the inevitable loss of the fairgrounds,” Robbins said in an email to the Argus-Courier.

Another 10-year Petaluman, who requested that he not be named, said he hopes Petaluma ends its relationship with the Fair.

“In my opinion, the property has tremendous potential to be developed in a manner that better serves the community,” the resident said in an email to the Argus-Courier. “At one time the property was on the edge of town; now it's centrally located. Times change.”

Future meetings are set to take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 4, 17-19 and July 7, 8-11. The Panel will then present its recommendations on July 11 to the City Council and the Fair Board, who will publicly respond.

The city of Petaluma in 1936 leased the park to the 4th District Agricultural Association for a nominal fee of $1 per year for a period of 10 years. That lease was renewed and amended in 1947, when a 25-year option was added, then renewed again in 1972 and 1998, and is set to expire in December 2023.

Among companies and organizations that currently lease space at the fairgrounds are Playland Paintball, Happy Hearts Preschool, Live Oak Charter School, Rebuilding Together Petaluma, the Petaluma Speedway, Java Hut, El Roy’s taco truck and Sonoma County Airport Express.

