The best and brightest of Petaluma’s high school graduating class of 2023 were honored last week at the Petaluma Educational Foundation’s 33rd annual scholarship program held at Petaluma High School.

Two hundred eighty students representing seven local high schools from the class of 2023 received scholarships and awards totaling a record high $267,580 from scholarships managed by PEF.

PEF-managed scholarships totaling more than 4.5 million have been awarded since 1990.

The 2013 recipients:

Alan J. Pounds Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in an industrial arts: Casey Morgenthaler CGHS $475, Alfredo Peralta CGHS $475

Alphabet Soup Thrift Store Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in fashion or merchandising, or has volunteered at the store: Valerie Camara SVHS $600, Zachary Gutierrez PHS $600, Grace Halliwell CGHS $600

Always Buddy Alyssa Byrne Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 and has been attentive to their studies at CGHS, and will pursue a higher education degree at the school of their choice: Kelsey Ferrando CGHS $2,500 Baldwin

Baldwin, McGaughey & Co. CPA Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in accounting or business: Eddie Altamirano CGHS $500, Eric Altamirano CGHS $500

Bill & Carolyn Tennyson Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 2.0 and will pursue a higher education pursue a career in industrial arts: Jahir Sanchez CGHS $500

Bug Under Glass Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 2.8 and will pursue a higher education degree in Biology, Zoology or Natural Science: Bruno Belforte PHS $500

Butch Milliron Athletic Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 2.0 and must have played multiple sports in high school: John Grant PHS $500, Emberly Phetphadoung CGHS $500

Carol Brandner Occupations with Children Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 2.5 and will pursue a higher education degree related to children: Karli Ellis CGHS $500

Chris DeJong Memorial Scholarship, Scholarship for a PHS student with a minimum 3.0 GPA, who has participated in drama during their high school years: Kirsten Eveland PHS $500

Claire & Norm Santos Memorial Scholarship, Minimum 2.0 GPA for a PHS student who has a learning disability and has had an IEP during high school and will pursue a degree in higher education: Valeria Diaz Garcia PHS $1,000, Shyanne Rossi PHS $1,000

Clarence & Rosilda Rogers Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in agriculture and or dairy: Haylee Panter PHS $500, Emma Stafford PHS $500

Community Achievement Awards, Students achieving Top Ten GPA at PHS & CGHS and Top Five GPA at SVHS. (separate award assembly): Ronit Anilkumar CGHS $750, Greta Apple PHS $750, Joy Castillo ,SVHS, $750, Katarina Cespedes SVHS $750, Henry Ellis PHS $750, Zoe Gaidmore PHS $750, Analise Buell SVHS $750, Sienna Bulwa PHS $750, Chrisie Garret CGHS $750, Andrew Heller PHS $750, Avery King CGHS $750, Maia Kramer PHS $750, Kenna Lowry PHS $750, Sidney Manka PHS $750, Georgiana Morris PHS $750, Joslyn Pacheco CGHS $750, Stella Pereira CGHS $750, Grace Pytel CGHS $750, Nazia Quadir CGHS $750, Ryder Risic CGHS $750. Eva Tate PHS $750, Ishaan Varma CGHS $750, Adithya Vasudevan CGHS $750, Cameron Vaughn SVHS $750, Artyom Yusupov SVHS $750

Cristian Arango Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA 3.5 for a PHS student who will pursue a higher education degree in computer science, engineering, web design or business: Teresa Solorio PHS $500

Dan Caletti Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 2.5 and will pursue a higher education degree in Agriculture: Emilio Carver PHS $1,000, Emma Stafford PHS $1,000

Darren Hansen Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.5 and PHS student who will pursue a degree in engineering: Ruby Paschoal PHS $500

Dave DeJong Memorial Scholarship, PHS student with a Minimum 3.0 GPA, for a PHS student who will pursue a career in the education at the school of their choice: Ava Staub PHS $500

Dipa Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 for a student who has financial need and will attend the school of their choice: Carlos De la Torre PHS $400, Porfirio Mendes CGHS $400

Dow Development Laboratories Science Scholarship GPA of 3.0, who is pursuing a higher degree in education in the science at a two or four year school: Diego Carranco CGHS $500, Evelyn Cruz Gomez PHS $500

Dr. Raymond A. Ramos & Associates Pediatric Dentistry Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree or certificate in health science: Ella Campagna PHS $500