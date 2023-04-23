PEF presents scholarships to 280 students

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 23, 2023, 4:20PM
April 23, 2023

The best and brightest of Petaluma’s high school graduating class of 2023 were honored last week at the Petaluma Educational Foundation’s 33rd annual scholarship program held at Petaluma High School.

Two hundred eighty students representing seven local high schools from the class of 2023 received scholarships and awards totaling a record high $267,580 from scholarships managed by PEF.

PEF-managed scholarships totaling more than 4.5 million have been awarded since 1990.

The 2013 recipients:

Alan J. Pounds Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in an industrial arts: Casey Morgenthaler CGHS $475, Alfredo Peralta CGHS $475

Alphabet Soup Thrift Store Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in fashion or merchandising, or has volunteered at the store: Valerie Camara SVHS $600, Zachary Gutierrez PHS $600, Grace Halliwell CGHS $600

Always Buddy Alyssa Byrne Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 and has been attentive to their studies at CGHS, and will pursue a higher education degree at the school of their choice: Kelsey Ferrando CGHS $2,500 Baldwin

Baldwin, McGaughey & Co. CPA Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in accounting or business: Eddie Altamirano CGHS $500, Eric Altamirano CGHS $500

Bill & Carolyn Tennyson Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 2.0 and will pursue a higher education pursue a career in industrial arts: Jahir Sanchez CGHS $500

Bug Under Glass Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 2.8 and will pursue a higher education degree in Biology, Zoology or Natural Science: Bruno Belforte PHS $500

Butch Milliron Athletic Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 2.0 and must have played multiple sports in high school: John Grant PHS $500, Emberly Phetphadoung CGHS $500

Carol Brandner Occupations with Children Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 2.5 and will pursue a higher education degree related to children: Karli Ellis CGHS $500

Chris DeJong Memorial Scholarship, Scholarship for a PHS student with a minimum 3.0 GPA, who has participated in drama during their high school years: Kirsten Eveland PHS $500

Claire & Norm Santos Memorial Scholarship, Minimum 2.0 GPA for a PHS student who has a learning disability and has had an IEP during high school and will pursue a degree in higher education: Valeria Diaz Garcia PHS $1,000, Shyanne Rossi PHS $1,000

Clarence & Rosilda Rogers Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in agriculture and or dairy: Haylee Panter PHS $500, Emma Stafford PHS $500

Community Achievement Awards, Students achieving Top Ten GPA at PHS & CGHS and Top Five GPA at SVHS. (separate award assembly): Ronit Anilkumar CGHS $750, Greta Apple PHS $750, Joy Castillo ,SVHS, $750, Katarina Cespedes SVHS $750, Henry Ellis PHS $750, Zoe Gaidmore PHS $750, Analise Buell SVHS $750, Sienna Bulwa PHS $750, Chrisie Garret CGHS $750, Andrew Heller PHS $750, Avery King CGHS $750, Maia Kramer PHS $750, Kenna Lowry PHS $750, Sidney Manka PHS $750, Georgiana Morris PHS $750, Joslyn Pacheco CGHS $750, Stella Pereira CGHS $750, Grace Pytel CGHS $750, Nazia Quadir CGHS $750, Ryder Risic CGHS $750. Eva Tate PHS $750, Ishaan Varma CGHS $750, Adithya Vasudevan CGHS $750, Cameron Vaughn SVHS $750, Artyom Yusupov SVHS $750

Cristian Arango Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA 3.5 for a PHS student who will pursue a higher education degree in computer science, engineering, web design or business: Teresa Solorio PHS $500

Dan Caletti Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 2.5 and will pursue a higher education degree in Agriculture: Emilio Carver PHS $1,000, Emma Stafford PHS $1,000

Darren Hansen Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.5 and PHS student who will pursue a degree in engineering: Ruby Paschoal PHS $500

Dave DeJong Memorial Scholarship, PHS student with a Minimum 3.0 GPA, for a PHS student who will pursue a career in the education at the school of their choice: Ava Staub PHS $500

Dipa Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 for a student who has financial need and will attend the school of their choice: Carlos De la Torre PHS $400, Porfirio Mendes CGHS $400

Dow Development Laboratories Science Scholarship GPA of 3.0, who is pursuing a higher degree in education in the science at a two or four year school: Diego Carranco CGHS $500, Evelyn Cruz Gomez PHS $500

Dr. Raymond A. Ramos & Associates Pediatric Dentistry Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree or certificate in health science: Ella Campagna PHS $500

Edwin Kelsey Memorial Scholarship,Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will attend a 2 or 4-year college: Amanda Almond CGHS $800, Stephanie Cardiel PHS $800, Bella Lafranchi PHS $800, Ryan Mander CGHS $800, Casey Morgenthaler CGHS $800, Janessa Paun CGHS $800

, Minimum GPA: 3.2 and demonstrated academic achievement: Haley Van Bebber PHS $500

Erika Jonas Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.5 to a female scholar athlete and will continue her education at the school of her chose: Sidney Manka PHS $1,000

Fabulous Women - Martha Domont Scholarship, Available to a student who has risen above challenges and has given back to the community: Kevin Gutierrez Munoz CGHS $500, Lily Anne Roberts SVHS $500

Frances Casella Wildlife Management Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 2.0 and will pursue a degree in fish & game management, conservation of wildlife and in the avocation of hunting and fishing: Gretchen Carr CGHS $500, Daniella Davis CGHS $500, Phoebe Hornstein PHS $500, Autumn Stewart CGHS $500

Frank Lynch Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 for a PHS student who is pursuing a teaching degree at the school of their choice: Althea Pease PHS $1,000, Ava Staub PHS $1,000

Gary Ravani Memorial (PFT) Scholarship, Parent is a teacher in the Petaluma City School District: Julia Boaz CGHS $500, Isaac Brooks Long, THS $500, Maura Caldwell CGHS $500, Kirsten Eveland PHS $500, Michael Gottlieb CHS $500, Aiden Griffin PHS $500, Katie Hancock CGHS $500, Carmen Jimenez MCHS $500, Jamie McGaughey CGHS $500, Zachary Parelius PHS $500, Jason Rigney PHS $500, Sofia Romano SVHS $500, Madeline Ruddell CHS $500, Justin Sartori CGHS $500, Lilah Sklove CGHS $500

Gene Benedetti Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 2.5 and will pursue a higher education degree in agriculture or athletics: Jack Bugbee CGHS $1,000, Emilio Carver PHS $1,000, Haylee Panter PHS $1,000, Emma Stafford PHS $1,000, Aiden Webb PHS $1,000

Gerald Mahoney Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 who will pursue a degree in fire science, and has been involved in community service or sports: Jagger Williams PHS $1,000

Grant Elementary School Alumni Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 and has graduated the sixth grade from Grant: Giullana Florica, PHS, $250, Andrew Heller, PHS, $250

Guglielmetti-Hansen Ag Scholarship, An undergraduate fund to attend SVHS and has agricultural ties in our community: Brett Ghisletta SVHS $2,500, Vivian Kaplan SVHS $2,500

Harry Kimball Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA 3.5 and will pursue an educational degree in business or economics: Whitney White CGHS $1,000

Henris Family Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 2.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in industrial arts or vocational trades program: Gretchen Carr CGHS $500, Josue Centeno CGHS $500, Dylan Gard CGHS $500, Mayra Garfia CGHS $500, Grayson Garner CGHS $500, Jasmin Gomez CGHS $500, Edith Gonzalez Lopez CGHS $500, Sebastian Henry CGHS $500, Brenda Hernandez Sanchez PHS $500, Jenny Herrera CGHS $500, Melina Jeremiaz CGHS $500, Landon Labbot CGHS $500, Emily Lara CDHS $500, Harter Markwood PHS $500, Manuel Martinez CGHS $500, Jade Neely CGHS $500, Rachelle Perez Castillo SMHS $500, Jason Rigney PHS $500, Marcos Romero CGHS $500, Eliana Saucedo Rodriguez CGHS $500, Daniela Tapia CGHS $500

Hillcrest Dental Group Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree or certificate in health science: Hailey Goebel PHS $1,000

Jack Overton Memorial Scholarship, Minimum 2.5 GPA and will pursue a higher education degree at the school of their choice: Diego Carranco CGHS $500, Carlos De la Torre PHS $500, Caty Dundas CGHS $750, Henry Ellis PHS $500, Karli Ellis CGHS $500, Phoebe Hornstein PHS $500, Porfirio Mendes CGHS $500, Nazia Quadir CGHS $500, Lily Anne Roberts SVHS $750, Isaac Sullivan CGHS $500

Jim Pacciorini Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 PHS student who has success in both athletics and academics during high school: Aaron Davainis PHS $850, Kathryn Hale PHS $850

John & Andrea Barella Vocational Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 2.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in an industrial arts or vocational trade program: Tyler Deering PHS $875 Eli Sterling PHS $875

John and Elrose Lounibos Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0, SVHS Student who has demonstrated extraordinary community service during high school: Joy Castillo SVHS $600

John Orfali Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA of 3.0 who has demonstrated a skill and participated in performing arts, music, drama in the community or in school: Daniella Davis CGHS $1,000, Kayla Jimenez CGHS $1,000, Georgiana Morris PHS $1,000

John Ramatici Memorial Scholarship sponsored by the Rotary Club of Petaluma, Minimum GPA:2.5 and must have been in interact, participated in school and community service: Kirsten Eveland PHS $475, Georgiana Morris PHS $475, Emily Poehlmann PHS $475

Kambampati and Ghanta Scholarship, Minimum 2.0 GPA and will pursue a career in science or environmental science and is or has been active in community services in ag, parks and habitat, Nazia Quadir CGHS $250

Kim & Bill Jensen - Valley Vista School Scholarship, Minimum 2.0 GPA who has overcome an educational challenge and graduated 6th grade fom Valley Vista Elementary school: Nalani Valdovinos PHS $500

Kiwanis Club of Petaluma Community Service Scholarship, Will attend a 4-year college and is able to demonstrate a commitment to community service during high school: Nazia Quadir CGHS $1,000

Knights Of Columbus Council #9090 Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 2.5 for SVHS student underclassman and has participated in community service, financial need considered: Frislo De Leon SVHS $300, Johnny Ybarra SVHS $300

Lanker-McHugh Scholarship, Minimum GPA 2.5 for a PHS student, who is or has been active in FFA, will pursue a degree in ag or business: Emma Stafford PHS $250

Larry Johnson Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA 3.0 and participated in sports in high school and will attend a trade/vocational school, career business school or community college: Bendt Jorgensen PHS

$400 Lift Off Scholarship, Minimum GPA 2.0, PHS student who has a learning disability and has had an IEP during high school: Ella Campagna PHS $700

Linnea Lodge #504, Vasa Order of America Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 who will pursue a degree in liberal arts or humanities: Tyler Heuett CGHS $500

Louise Ayers Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 2.7 for a female athlete who excelled in sports and showed good sportsmanship: Heather Burggraf CGHS $500, Georgiana Morris PHS $500

Lynda R. Smith Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 2.5 for a PHS student who has been involved in performing arts during their high school years: Carlos De la Torre PHS $500, Kirsten Eveland PHS $500

MacIlvain Academic Honor Roll Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.5 for a PHS student and taken 4 college prep courses in all 7 semesters and will attend a 4-year college: Nic Anxolabehere PHS $750, Greta Apple PHS $750, Bruno Belforte PHS $750, Kiyra Bergstom PHS $750, Jennifer Bermejo PHS $1,000, Max Bloom PHS $1,000, Grace Boothby PHS $1,000, Sienna Bulwa PHS $1,000, Carson De La Rosa PHS $750, Elliot Dole PHS $1,000, Henry Ellis PHS $1,000, William Friedland PHS $1,000, Zoe Gaidmore PHS $1,000, Alyssa Goebel PHS $750, Kathryn Hale PHS $750, Andrew Heller PHS $1,000, Mackenzie Herman PHS $750, Alexa Hernandez Martinez PHS $750, Aidan Hicks PHS $750, Brody Loveless PHS $750, Sidney Manka PHS $750, Hollie Pardini PHS $750, Ryan Seifert PHS $750, Abby Shah PHS $750, Casey Sullivan PHS $750

MacIlvain Family Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 for a PHS student who will attend a trade/vocational school, 2 or 4 year college, GPA: 3.0: Sadie Bomar PHS $650, Stephanie Carreno PHS $750, Ava Carrigan PHS $750, Rylie Carvajal PHS $750, Brycelyn Casey PHS $650, Taylor Crayne PHS $750, Ariana De Luna PHS $750, Kiera Doherty PHS $750, Langley Durham PHS $750, Lola Ewing PHS $750, Conor Fegan PHS $750, Giulina Fiorica PHS $650, Evan Fross PHS $750, Daniel Gibson PHS $750, Stephanie Gopar Hernandez PHS $750. Violet Gosser PHS $750, Aiden Griffin PHS $650, Zachary Gutierrez PHS $750, Aileen Hernandez Alcantara PHS $750, Gabriel Jones PHS $750, Bendt Jorgensen PHS $650, Kyle Krupp PHS $750, Sofia Lee PHS $750, Jake Leland PHS $750, Kenna Lowry PHS $750, Amelia Meieran PHS $750, Lucy Melanephy PHS $750, Leslie Miller PHS $650, Chase Newell PHS $750, Lucca Palmini PHS $750, Zachary Parelius PHS $650, Emily Poehlmann PHS $750, Silas Pologeorgis PHS $750, Ashton Ramadan PHS $750 Samantha Reyes PHS $750, Zachary Rinsky PHS $750, Shyanne Rossi PHS $750, Leonardo Salvato PHS $750, Mia Schmidt PHS $650, Eli Sterling PHS $750, Cooper Stevens PHS $750, Claudia Stile PHS $750, Timothy Turrel PHS $750, Nalani Valdovinos PHS $750, Haley Van Bebber PHS $750, Lucas Vanderlind PHS $750, Finn Veloz PHS $650

Max Cerini Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA 2.5 and will pursue a higher education degree in the construction or building industry: Aidan Bell CGHS $1,700

Maxwell and Doris Decker RN Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.5 and will pursue a higher education degree in nursing: Kevin Gutierrez Munoz CGHS $525, Alondra Mendoza Alavez CGHS $525,

Mike Murnin Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 and has contributed to PHS, has been attentive to their studies, participated in athletics and will pursue a higher education degree at the school of their choice: Katrina Johnson PHS $500

Pat Doherty Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 and have played sports for at least three years on a high school team: Jaquelin Lopez PHS $1,000, Marcello Rafalo PHS $1,000

Pat Steidl Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 2.0 and will pursue an educational degree in electrical, mechanics, agriculture: Alfredo Peralta CGHS $500

PEF’s 40th Anniversary Scholarship, Minimum GPA 3.0 who has excelled in school and will pursue a higher degree of their choice: Olivia Alexander PHS $500, Ronit Anilkumar CGHS $500, Alejandro Arellano CGHS $500, Zachary Baird CGHS $500, Ashika Balakumaran CGHS $500, Eric Bendzick CGHS $500, Viktor Blais SVHS $500, Sabrina Bomberg CGHS $500. Jaret Bosarge SVHS $500. Cara Broadhead CGHS $500, Analise Buell SVHS $500, Malaya Cantor CGHS $500, Evan Cantwell CGHS $500, Camila Chavez Flores CGHS $500, Emily Coker CGHS $500, Bianca Conroy CGHS $500, Stella Conroy CGHS $500, Luke Cox CGHS $500, Catherine Curley CGHS $500, Owen Davis CGHS $500, Clay Dennis PHS $500, Adrian Diaz CGHS $500, Samantha Dodson CGHS $500, Maria Doss CGHS $500, Riley Edmonds CGHS $500, Madelynn Fannin CGHS $500, Eric Flores Zaragoza CGHS $500, Meghan Foote CGHS $500, Serine Ghattas SVHS $500, Kyle Ghisletta SVHS $500, Hanne Googins CGHS $500, Carly Guerrero CGHS $500, Valeria Guerrero CGHS $500, Williyah Hall SVHS $500, Katie Hancock CGHS $500, Tyler Heuett CGHS $500, Emily Holtzinger CGHS $500, Claire Hong CGHS $500, Antonio Kassis CGHS $500, Avery King CGHS $500, Alexis Kline CGHS $500, Natalie Labanowski CGHS $500, Colette Lasky SVHS $500, Ryann Laubscher CGHS $500, Lance Li CGHS $500, Luxton Li CGHS $500, Daphne Macoubrie CGHS $500, Daniela Maldonado CGHS $500, Kenzie Marks CGHS $500, Erika Marquardt CGHS $500, Johnny Martin-Martinez SVHS $500, Porfirio Mendes CGHS $500, Kylie Mills CGHS $500, Marina Moreci CGHS $500, Sena Mughannam SVHS $500, Grace Nagy PHS $500, Joshua Ng CGHS $500, Camille Pace SMHS $500, Gianna Padua CGHS $500, Estrella Patricio Lopez CGHS $500, Roxy Pectol PHS $500, Bella Perez CGHS $500, Isabella Reuser CGHS $500, Vanessa Rios SVHS $500, Sofia Romano SVHS $500, Liliana Sandoval CGHS $500, Justin Sartori CGHS $500, Valentina Scanagatta SVHS $500, Maria Sereni SVHS $500, Asha Singh CGHS $500, Lilah Sklove CGHS $500, Everett Sprague CGHS $500, Johnie Storms SVHS $500 Lucy Strickland CGHS $500, Elijah Sullivan CGHS $500 Evan Thompson CGHS $500, Sarah Thornton CGHS $500, Morgan Tohill CGHS $500, Ishaan Varma CGHS $500, Adithya Vasudevan CGHS $500, Cameron Vaughn SVHS $500, Kimberly Velasco CGHS $500, Grace Wagner CGHS $500 ,Natalia Young CGHS $500, Artyom Yusupov SVHS $500

PEF Hope Scholarship/Community Foundation Sonoma County-Dorothy K. Henris Endowment Fund, Minimum GPA: 3.0 and has been attentive to their studies at CGHS, and will pursue a higher education degree at the school of their choice: Nichole Aguilar CGHS $500, Spencer Almond CGHS $500, Diana Amaya CGHS $500, Isabella Belov CGHS $500, Elizabeth Boulad CGHS $500, Olivia Cossen CGHS $500, Luke Desenberg CGHS $500, Evan Dorochowicz CGHS $500, Estrella Gonzalez Poblano CGHS $500, Asier Guadron CGHS $500, Kelly Hall CGHS $500, Stacey Hernandez CGHS $500, Loie James CGHS $500, Adrian Lopez CGHS $500, Maxwell McCulloch CGHS $500, Jemima Mervil CGHS $500, Mia Nunes CGHS $500, Mina Park CGHS $500, Nancy Reyes Cruz CGHS $500, Dylan Rodriguez CGHS $500, Cate Slavin CGHS $500, Preston Spencer CGHS $500, Kathryn Stinson CGHS $500, Isabelle Thors CGHS $500 ,Alice Wiliams CGHS $500

Peg King & Jeremy King Real Estate Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will attend a 4-year school, who has demonstrated good citizenship: Aidan Bell CGHS $1,000, Katarina Cespedes SVHS $1,000, Kirsten Eveland PHS $1,000

Penngrove Panthers Alumni Scholarship: Minimum GPA: 3.0 and is active in community service, extra curricular activities in high school and graduated 6th grade from Penngrove school: Aldo Cabrera Medina CGHS $500

Petaluma Active 20-30 Club #30 Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 2.0 PHS and CGHS students, who demonstrate leadership skills, a strong commitment to volunteerism and has financial need: Julia Boaz CGHS $500, Diego Carranco CGHS $500, Bianca Conroy CGHS $500, Stella Conroy CGHS $500, Kevin Gutierrez Munoz CGHS $500, Landon Labott CGHS $500, Alondra Mendoza Alavez CGHS $500, Alexandra Quezada Valencia PHS $500

Petaluma Chapter of the North Bay Association of Realtors (NORBAR) Scholarship, Minimum 2.0 GPA, who plans to pursue a career in business or a service oriented industry: Grace Halliwell CGHS $500, Justine Lessley CGHS $500, Nazia Quadir CGHS $500, Lily Anne Roberts SVHS $500, Teresa Solorio PHS $500, Casey Sullivan PHS $500

Petaluma Copperfield’s Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in English Literature, English or Creative Writing: Joy Castillo SVHS $500, Jessica Diaz Carreno CGHS $500

Petaluma Firefighters Local #1415 Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0, to a student who will pursue a higher education degree in firefighting, EMT, paramedics or in the medical field: Dylan Garibaldi CGHS $1,000, Jagger Williams PHS $1,000

Petaluma Girls Softball Association - Sean O'Keefe Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 2.5 for a student who has played for Petaluma Girls Softball Association or on the Steal Breeze team: Cara Broadhead CGHS $500, Kaden Brody CGHS $1,000, Brycelyn Casey PHS $500, Jamie McGaughey CGHS $1,000, Hollie Pardini PHS $1,000, Casey Sullivan PHS $500

Petaluma Hamilton Masonic Lodge Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 2.5 to PHS or CGHS student who will attend a 2 or 4-year college and is a US citizen and resident of California for at least one year: Daniella Davis CGHS $1,000, Britney de Leon CGHS $1,000, Valeria Diaz Garcia PHS $1,000, Devon Gramajo CGHS $1,000, Ruby Paschoal PHS $1,000, Emily Poehlmann PHS $1,000, Autumn Stewart CGHS $1,000

Petaluma High FFA Ag Boosters Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 2.0, to a PHS FFA student who will pursue a higher education degree career in Agriculture or an Agricultural related field: Rylie Carvajal PHS $500, Emilio Carver PHS $500, Emma Stafford PHS $500, Aiden Webb PHS $500

Petaluma High FFA Bill King Ag Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 2.0 to a PHS FFA student who will pursue a higher education degree career in Agriculture or an Agricultural related field: Haylee Panter PHS $1,000

Petaluma Orthodontics Science Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 to a CGHS, PHS & SVHS student who will pursue a higher degree in health sciences: Ella Campagna PHS $500, Kassandra Mira CGHS $500, Keya Nair SVHS $500

Roger Humphres Military Family Scholarship, Minimum 3.0 GPA to a student who has an immediate family member in active duty: Kiyra Bergstrom PHS $400

Rose & Sol Fishman Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 for a student from PHS or CGHS with community involvement and who will attend SRJC with a focus on Career and Technical Education: Melina Ffarhadian CGHS $500, Leslie Miller PHS $500, Jahir Sanchez CGHS $500, Aiden Webb PHS $500

Sarah Wadsworth Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 for a PHS student with at least two years in World Languages or two years playing tennis: Alexa Hernandez Martinez PHS $500, Alexander Quezada Valencia PHS $500

Seymour M. Brody Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 2.8 to a SVHS student who has been active in high school sports or will pursue a degree in agriculture at the school of their choice: Daniel Rivera SVHS $500

Simply Solar Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 2.8 and who will pursue a degree in science, technology, math or engineering at the school of their choice: Macey Newbold PHS $1,000, Stella Pereira CGHS $1,000, Grace Pytel CGHS $1,000

Stephen P. Collins ELL Scholarship Minimum, GPA: 2.5 and has been enrolled in an ESL program:Devon Gramajo CGHS $750, Ana Henriquez CGHS $750, Teresa Solorio PHS $750

Steve Highland Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA 3.0 to a student who has played high school sports and will pursue a degree in construction or fire sciences: Aidan Bell CGHS $1,000, Tyler Deering PHS $1,000

The Martin Family Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 2.5 to a PHS who has had a learning disability and an IEP during high school: Shyanne Rossi PHS $300

The Ron Head Environmental Education Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 2.5 PHS Student who has served as a museum docent and will pursue a higher education degree in wildlife or education: Bruno Belforte PHS $500

Torkelson & Associates CPA's LLP Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 and will pursue a higher education degree in accounting or business: Eddie Altamirano CGHS $1,000, Eric Altamirano CGHS $1,000

Trevor Smith Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA 2.5 for a PHS or CGHS student who has had school involvement in sports, clubs, leadership and community service: Jack Bugbee CGHS $1,000, Maura Caldwell CGHS $1,000, Finn Veloz PHS $1,000

Trey Atkin Memorial Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 2.5 PHS student and must have played high school varsity basketball: Brooke Baxman, PHS $300, Alyssa Goebel PHS $300, Zachary Parelius PHS $300

U'Ren Family Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 2.0 for a PHS student who has had a life-changing experience during their high school years: Maura Caldwell PHS $1,200

Valley Vista PTA Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.0 to a student who attended Valley Vista Elementary and is active in the community service: Zachary Gutierrez PHS $250, Nalani Valdovinos PHS $250

We Came To Play - Doug Johnson Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 3.5 for PHS student-athlete with a "leave it all on the court" attitude and has played high school sports for 4 years: Brooke Baxman PHS $1,500 Katrina Johnson PHS $1,500

Willits Family Scholarship, Minimum GPA: 1.0 for a student at PHS or CGHS who will pursue a higher degree in the trades at the school of their choice: Marcos Romero CGHS $500

