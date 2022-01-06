Petaluma-based HenHouse Brewing celebrates 10 years of business

While at HenHouse trying their new releases, you can also get some pretty tasty bites from the various food trucks they host at their Petaluma Palace of Barrels. January’s schedule shakes out like this: On Thursdays (Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27), Belfare will be serving up with one of the Bay Area’s best fried chicken sandwiches. On Friday, Jan. 7, Bula Pies Fiji is offering hand pies of corned beef cabbage, beef stew, chicken curry, veggie curry, lamb stew and for dessert, chocolate banana or pineapple. On the remaining Fridays (Jan. 14, 21 and 28), Adobo’s Filipino Asian Fusion will be parked out front, every Saturday is Damn Dogs, and Sundays are split between Phat Salads and Wraps (Jan. 9 and 30) and Poke a Go Go (Jan 16 and 23.) For all the details, visit www.henhousebrewing.com/food-truck-calendar .

Petaluma-based HenHouse Brewing will celebrate its 10th anniversary with five weeks of festivities the company is calling “Stoked on Ten!”

“Any milestone is a chance to remember the past, look to the future, and appreciate the present, and that is just what we have planned!” the company said in a recent Facebook post announcing the running celebration.

On Friday, Jan. 7, HenHouse will launch the first of 10 special releases, all collaborations with other breweries.

“This project features contributions from craft beer pioneers who laid the groundwork that made companies like HenHouse possible, partners who have helped us grow and improve over the past decade, and trailblazers at work today making this industry more diverse, equitable, and exciting!” the business said.

Big Chicken 2022 In other HenHouse news, my favorite limited beer, the special release of Big Chicken 2022 has been announced for seven weeks from now. The current schedule is for Tuesday, February 8 for Sonoma and Napa Counties, Wednesday, February 9 for Marin and San Francisco, Thursday, February 10 for Contra Costa and Alameda, and finally, Friday, February 11 for the South Bay and Tri-Valley Area (Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton, San Ramon and Danville.)

The first releases include Timeless on 10, an American Barleywine collaboration with Alameda-based Admiral Maltings, Larkspur-based Marin Brewing and San Leandro-based Drakes Brewing. This beer, set for release Friday, is not hurt from bottle aging, so customers are encouraged to keep and enjoy this special collaboration.

Saturday’s release is mean to be drank right away and is a special version of HenHouse’s original Saison, bottle-conditioned with Brettanomyces and called HenHouse Anniversary Saison.

Along with the aforementioned collaborators, HenHouse will tap a host of other industry leaders, including Cellarmaker Brewing (San Francisco), Faction Brewing (Alameda), Temescal Brewing (Oakland), Brix Factory (Oakland), Pacifica Brewery (Pacifica). From a bit farther afield, there is Moonraker Brewing (Auburn), Craftsman Brewing (Pasadena), Eagle Rock Brewery (Los Angeles) and Crowns & Hops Brewing (Inglewood), and a few out of staters such as Great Notion Brewing (Portland, Oregon), Bow & Arrow Brewing (Albuquerque, New Mexico) and Oozlefinch Beers & Blending (Fort Monroe, Virginia). Rounding out the list is the Queer Brewing Project out of jolly old England.

HenHouse plans one bottle and one can celebratory release each Friday and Saturday from Jan. 7 through Feb. 5. The bottle releases will be meant to keep and treasure, while the canned offerings should be consumed fresh. And each week’s releases will be paired with events taking place up and down the West Coast, with events and beer release updates posted to the brewery’s social media pages.

This weekend is just the start of several weeks of celebration that serve as an extension of the holiday season. For HenHouse leaders, 10 years of business also marks a chance to reflect.

“Since 2012, it has been our mission to do three things: Create meaningful employment for team members (that’s us), Improve beer quality for the end consumer (that’s you), and Create wealth for our community (that’s everybody)!” the business said. “Ten years ago, we were three people making beer on nights and weekends. This year, we’re 85 people brewing over a half-million gallons! To the chickens, beers, and people on this ride with us: THANK YOU! It’s just getting started! 10 Years. 10 Beers.”