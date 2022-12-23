Petaluma police arrested 10 people on suspicion of driving under the influence at two Thursday night checkpoints, authorities announced.

The first checkpoint, conducted from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Old Redwood Highway between Redwood Way and North McDowell Boulevard, resulted in the majority of the DUI-related arrests. Police said it resulted in other arrests too: Out of 294 vehicles screened, two people were arrested for allegedly transporting illegal drugs and being in possession of loaded handguns, six were cited or arrested for allegedly driving without a license, and one was arrested for allegedly driving through the checkpoint and failing to stop for officers.

At the second checkpoint, conducted from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Petaluma Boulevard North between Kent and Oak streets, 83 vehicles were screened, one DUI-related arrest was made, and two others were cited or arrested for allegedly driving without a license.

The arrests bring this year’s total number of DUI arrests in Petaluma to 308, according to police – a return to pre-pandemic numbers, which had dipped dramatically in Petaluma when the city’s bars, clubs and restaurants were closed. By comparison, there were 181 DUI arrests over the same time period last year.

“Checkpoints have been shown to lower DUI deaths and injuries,” said Petaluma traffic Sgt. Walt Spiller in a news release. He added, “Most drivers screened during the checkpoints were cooperative and appreciative of Petaluma Police Department’s efforts in trying to deter drunk driving.”