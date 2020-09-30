Petaluma chef killed in collision

A driver killed Monday in a head-on collision in west Marin County was identified as a popular Petaluma chef and restaurateur.

Todd Shoberg, 42, the executive chef at Brewsters Beer Garden, was killed when his station wagon struck a big rig truck on Point Reyes-Petaluma Road Monday morning, according to the CHP. The 9:10 a.m. crash closed the road for several hours.

A former professional mountain bike rider, Shoberg was chef-owner of Molina in Mill Valley before moving to Petaluma to become executive chef at Brewsters.

The Petaluma Boulevard restaurant said in a post on Facebook it was saddened by the loss of Shoberg.

“He was a legendary man who blessed this world with exquisite food, impeccable music, world class bike riding skills, and an enormous love of life,” it said. “He had a style and finesse that were always admired and will never be matched. Losing him is absolutely gut wrenching. Words cannot express how much we miss him already. Today we mourn. RIP chef.”

The driver of the truck was treated for moderate injuries, according to a CHP press release, and the wreck is under investigation.