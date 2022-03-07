Petaluma DUI suspect arrested after head-on crash

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving Saturday after he crashed head-on into another vehicle in northern Petaluma, police said.

The crash happened on North McDowell Boulevard near Scott Street. It was reported to Petaluma police shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators believe the man was headed north on North McDowell when he crashed into another vehicle in the southbound lane, according to a Petaluma police report.

The man, Adalberto Chavezarias of Rohnert Park, was “medically cleared” after the crash and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of DUI causing injury, a felony, police said.

The driver whose vehicle he hit was taken to a hospital with what police described as moderate injuries.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.