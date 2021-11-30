Petaluma Fire Chief Leonard Thompson will retire, city says

Petaluma Fire Chief Leonard Thompson will retire at the end of the year, bringing his six-year tenure with the Petaluma Fire Department to an end.

The decision, announced in a news release from the city Monday afternoon, comes nearly a month after Thompson was placed on administrative leave for unspecified reasons.

Thompson has not been at work since Nov. 3, and he will “remain on vacation” until his final day, Dec. 31, according to the news release from the city.

Although Thompson could not be reached for comment about his decision to retire, he provided a statement in the city’s announcement.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve as Fire Chief of the Petaluma Fire Department,” Thompson said in the release. “I am humbled by the men and women of the Department and the enormous sacrifices they’ve made during these most challenging years, including the city’s economic constraints, regional annual wildfires and COVID-19. The Department remains steadfast and unwavering in its commitment to keep the community safe and to meet the challenges of a growing city into the future.”

Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Schach will continue as acting fire chief until a permanent replacement for Thompson is appointed, according to the news release.

Thompson has managed the city’s second-largest department since 2015, overseeing the $17.8 million operation after a 35-year career as chief deputy of emergency operations at the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Since coming to Petaluma, Thompson has also taken over leadership duties for the Rancho Adobe Fire District in 2017, bringing more than 100 firefighting personnel under his command and serving 100,000 residents across more than 200 square miles in southern Sonoma County.

City Manager Peggy Flynn said via text message that the city will conduct a nationwide search for Thompson’s replacement, and she praised his leadership in a statement issued as part of the city’s announcement.

“I am incredibly appreciative of Chief Thompson’s dedicated service to the City of Petaluma,” Flynn said in the release. “The City and community have benefited from his depth of experience and collaborative vision for the Department. I wish Chief Thompson the best in his retirement and am confident that the Petaluma Fire Department is well-poised to continue its excellent record of service.”

In the release, the city highlights Thompson’s steady leadership during record-breaking fire seasons, as well as his role in expanding the city’s partnership with the Rancho Adobe Fire District. The announcement also cites upgrades to ambulance and paramedic staffing, as well as the city’s recent move to replace a fire engine.

But the city’s decision to place Thompson on administrative leave, a move without public explanation, has rankled the local firefighters union, which praised Thompson’s leadership in a statement issued Nov. 5.

The Petaluma Firefighters Local 1415 praised Thompson for his “calming presence and unified voice,” while also expressing shock in the wake of the city’s decision to place Thompson on administrative leave.

“We are shocked and disappointed by the placement of administrative leave of Fire Chief Thompson by city officials,” according to a statement issued by The Petaluma Firefighters Local 1415. “To be clear, his administrative leave has nothing to do with any nefarious acts, more so fighting for the needs of our fire department.”

Union representatives have not responded to multiple requests for comment.

City officials have declined to share details behind the decision to place Thompson on paid administrative leave, although Flynn confirmed via text message Monday that Thompson was no longer on leave.

The Argus-Courier has filed a request for records related to the matter.

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.