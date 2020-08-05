Petaluma Health Care District sends hospital sale to voters

The Petaluma Health Care District board Tuesday voted unanimously to approve a letter of intent to sell Petaluma Valley Hospital to a Providence St. Joseph Health affiliate, despite objections from the union that represents nurses at the facility.

In a separate move, the board approved a ballot measure giving district voters final say over the hospital sale in the November election. If approved by voters, the district would sell the hospital for $52.6 million to NorCal HealthConnect, the secular affiliate of Providence St. Joseph.

The deal would require the new owner to continue operating the hospital as an acute care facility with an emergency room for at least 20 years. NorCal HealthConnect would continue to offer all current hospital services, with the exception of the family birthing center, which would continue for a minimum of five years.

Before the meeting, the Petaluma Staff Nurse Partnership said in a statement it would not support the sale of the publicly-owned hospital to the Providence St. Joseph affiliate. The union and St. Joseph, which currently leases the hospital, are embroiled in contract negotiations.

“Right now, at the start of a 20 year commitment on the part of Providence to run PVH, is when investment in attracting and retaining much needed staff and a clear plan for growth of services, is what the Petaluma Community, and that includes its nurses, needs to see,” union President Jim Goerlich said in the statement. “To date, this is not happening and if things don't change drastically prior to the vote, nurses will be out in opposition to the sale. We could never endorse the sale of our beloved hospital to an entity that will not commit to providing us with the tools we need to safely take care of our community.”

A St. Joseph Health spokesperson referred comment to a joint statement from the district and Providence St. Joseph.

“Our desire to attain long-term stability for Petaluma Valley Hospital has never waivered,” Kevin Klockenga, Regional Chief Executive for Providence St. Joseph Health, said in the statement. “Our top priority has always been to ensure continued access to high-quality health care locally. This decision is the next step towards ensuring the hospital will continue to be here to serve Petaluma residents, and all those in need, for years to come.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.