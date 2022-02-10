Petaluma introduces ‘age-friendly’ housing design ordinance

Petaluma residents and planning commissioners offered a wave of support Tuesday as city officials unveiled an ordinance that would require all newly approved housing be designed to give residents with mobility impairments easy access to their own homes and those they visit.

The first draft of a Visitability Code was presented at Tuesday night’s Petaluma Planning Commission meeting and, if ultimately passed by the City Council, it would amend Petaluma’s Municipal Code to create a universal housing design rule that would make residences more “visitable” and meet a diverse range of needs, with officials emphasizing the needs of senior residents. Such a change would include wider doorways and having more space in bathrooms, kitchens and common areas to allow residents to move more freely and comfortably, especially if they use wheelchairs.

“This is a public health issue - aging in place, aging in place safely and hopefully affordably,” said commissioner Scott Alonso. “So I think it’s a great step.”

The draft ordinance comes as Petaluma’s Housing Element reported more than 5,100 Petaluma residents have at least one disability and about 47% percent of the city’s senior residents have physical conditions that may affect their abilities to live independently.

In early 2020 Petaluma became the second city in Sonoma County to commit to becoming “age-friendly” when it joined the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities. And in April 2021 the City Council adopted priorities to develop programs by 2023.

Anthony Tusler is a Penngrove resident who uses a wheelchair. He said he couldn’t find a home in Petaluma because none of the available homes he considered were wheelchair-friendly.

“I am really excited about this ordinance,” Tussler said during the meeting. “It goes far beyond anything I would have imagined. I am very pleased that Petaluma is showing the way. Looking at it through the lens of ‘age-friendly’ is really a powerful way to go.”

In buildings with four or fewer units, including single-family homes, all new construction would be required to be designed to meet requirements as a visitable dwelling. For development of residential buildings with five or more units, such as multi-story apartment complexes, the ordinance would require 30% of the units be designed to meet the universal visitability requirements.

While there were some concerns about whether or not exemptions to the ordinance would come into play when property owners apply for housing development, one resident named Paul questioned the move when many seniors may be choosing to live elsewhere in their retirement age.

But commissioners countered that claim. Commissioner Blake Hooper noted that many residents he’s interacted with have actually expressed great interest in remaining in Petaluma throughout their lives. At the same time, Hooper said they expressed worries that make the ordinance necessary.

“I’ve actually talked to a lot of folks in this city and there are a lot of concerns about aging in place,” said Hooper, who is also a candidate for Sonoma County supervisor. “There are a lot of concerns about how they are going to stay here, how they are going to deal with living, really just accessing their own homes safely.”

According to the draft ordinance staff report, the increased costs to incorporate visitability elements during design and construction of new housing units is considered relatively minimal.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.