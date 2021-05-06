Petaluma leaders search for solutions amid homeless crisis

Janine Naretto estimates she lived in her tent on the east side of Steamer Landing Park for close to nine months before Petaluma Police forced her and at least a dozen others to leave last week.

Surrounded by the belongings she spared from heavy equipment that scoured campsites between the park and SMART train tracks, Naretto wept.

She said she wasn’t prepared last Friday to be rousted from her home on private property, forced to pack up her tent and an older model teal Honda sedan with a flat tire and busted battery. But Naretto, 57, has come to expect forced evictions after more than two decades without a permanent place to stay.

“I’ve had to move so many times,” Naretto, a Sonoma native, said in a phone interview Tuesday. “I’ve been homeless 23 years, and it’s not getting any better. It’s getting harder, because I’m not as quick as I used to be.”

Amid what city leaders have called a growing crisis, plans have been sketched to double the city’s investment in its primary homeless service provider, funnel $1 million into a new mental health-focused policing model and launch a mobile shower program as a tool for both dignity and outreach. But there’s little consensus among elected leaders on the type of solutions long sought by homeless advocates and deployed elsewhere in the county – investments in hotel rooms, safe parking, sanctioned encampments or tiny home villages.

“Absolutely there’s a problem,” said Vice Mayor Brian Barnacle. “We’re not doing enough, and I don’t have the answers.”

As many as three dozen residents had occupied the encampment near Steamer Landing Park at one point, making it one of the larger unsanctioned camps to have developed within city limits, according to police. The push to displace those residents came on the heels of a similar eviction two weeks ago targeting people who took up residence on McNear Peninsula. It also followed dozens of police visits to the patch of property near Steamer landing in the past six months.

For Naretto, affectionately known as “Ma” to her fellow campers, the constant stream of police activity has become a regular, stress-inducing part of life.

“Every time I see a police car, I’m terrified,” Naretto said. “I’m 57 years old. I just want a place where I can live in peace.”

In its 72-hour notice provided to residents April 26, police offered a number of resources, including the Committee on the Shelterless’ nearby, 80-bed Mary Isaak Center.

As she sorted through her campsite last Friday, Melody Thornton, 56, said she planned to seek shelter at the Mary Isaak Center. She said she didn’t have anywhere to put her stuff, though, and was scrambling Friday to find storage solutions beyond what’s offered at the shelter.

Others have decried conditions at Petaluma’s primary homeless shelter, and they say the city’s pattern of rousting residents from encampments essentially leaves them with nowhere to go.

Advocates in Petaluma have long pushed for safe parking or sanctioned camping sites, as well as tiny home villages, tactics that have been deployed elsewhere in the county, including in Santa Rosa.

Sue Oaks, a retired Petaluma school teacher who began delivering food to encampments after she was inspired to help by her grandson, told the city council on Monday she was furious and frustrated when the tents she bought with her stimulus check were removed by front end loaders and excavators.

“We’ve got to do something,” Oaks said during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting. “Is there city property or private property for which an arrangement can be worked out?”

Barnacle, who was first elected this past November, said he’s open to discussing tiny home villages, as well as other alternatives to COTS’ Mary Isaak Center, which has struggled to bring people in amid complaints about lack of privacy and rules residents have often found onerous.

“If they cannot or will not go to Mary Isaak Center, where do they go?” Barnacle said.

In a column submitted to the Argus-Courier, the COTS leadership team acknowledged tension related to the nonprofit’s services and approach, and promised to launch a survey of homeless residents to better understand the needs of those living on Petaluma’s streets.

“We want to hear their hearts’ desires and also figure out what sorts of compromises they may be willing to make in regards to their living situations,” COTS’ leadership team said. “In the meantime, we will continue to make shelter space available at the Mary Isaak Center as we work on creating additional housing options.”

Petaluma City Council member Dennis Pocekay has spent much of the past week visiting the city’s homeless encampments to talk with residents.