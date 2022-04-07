Petaluma ‘Little Free Library’ selected to participate in GMA Book Club

A “Little Free Library” in Petaluma was one of the 150 libraries selected across the U.S. and Canada to receive this month’s newly released novels featured on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Petaluma resident Karen Nau announced in a tweet that her Little Free Library located at her Berrydale Drive residence was chosen to receive the new novel “Lessons In Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, which is featured as this month’s GMA Book Club pick and “one of the most anticipated books of the year.”

On April 5, two copies of the book arrived at Nau’s library, and a map of all 150 libraries around the nation that were chosen to receive the book appeared on a segment of the nationally renowned show that morning.

“Lessons in Chemistry” works to break barriers of being a woman in the workforce, as main character Elizabeth Zott, a chemist at Hastings Research Institute, who suddenly becomes a single mother with her own cook show, looks to help others overcome stereotypical views.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.