Petaluma neighbors band together over PG&E gas line testing site

When the large packets arrived in residential mailboxes around Petaluma’s Lucchesi Park last September, they offered homeowners a simple choice: Did they want a wooden fence or a concrete wall around PG&E’s new gas line testing site?

Door-to-door persuasion struck a similar tone of inevitability, as the utility sought to gain neighborhood approval for a project that will require demolition of two homes at North McDowell Boulevard and East Madison Street.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. had already spent $1.3 million in February 2020 to buy the two homes targeted for demolition. But in this eastside neighborhood, built in the 1950s as the Novak 3 subdivision, decades-old restrictive covenants require the approval of the majority of homeowners to build anything that’s not a single-family home.

As the utility giant’s pressure campaign ramped up, with offers ranging from $200-$2,000 for each homeowner signature, neighbors began to organize, forming a block of 65 residents that could stand in the way of PG&E’s plans in one of Petaluma’s oldest eastside neighborhoods.

“PG&E thought they were coming into an old district, with older people living here, with people who weren’t going to question anything,” said Kathleen Alvarado, a career civil rights attorney who has taken the case on behalf her neighbors. “They did not anticipate a group of inquisitive people, or that there would be a lawyer in the neighborhood who was willing to get involved and have this move forward.”

The result, Alvarado said, is an unprecedented agreement from the utility to negotiate solely with her neighborhood group. The memorandum of understanding, which PG&E officials have acknowledged, includes an agreement to have real estate and environmental experts scrutinize the impacts of the proposed testing site, which would be the first of its kind in Sonoma County.

Although the utility maintains more than 200 inspection sites throughout its service area, which stretches from Humboldt County to Santa Barbara, there are just five so-called valve lots – in Walnut Creek, Turlock, Clovis, Union City and Novato. At each, PG&E is able to launch a specialized instrument to uncover corrosion, dents, cracks and other areas of concern along the utility’s subsurface pipes.

It’s the kind of testing that could have prevented the September 2010 explosion that rocked a San Bruno neighborhood, killing eight people, injuring 58 others and leveling dozens of homes.

Although the testing was required by federal law before the explosion, the San Bruno event, which led to a $1.6 billion fine for PG&E, added urgency to the utility’s work in mapping and testing some 1,800 miles of transmission pipeline.

“PG&E conducts safety inspections on both the internal and external portions of its gas transmission lines that inclade many processes and high-tech tools such as mini robots, cameras, pressure testing and in-line inspections,” said company spokeswoman Deanna Contreras. “These inspections are essential to the safe and reliable delivery of natural gas.”

The properties at 1405 and 1401 East Madison St. are ideal for the utility’s purposes, providing ready access to a 24-inch transmission pipeline installed in 2015 that runs beneath McDowell Boulevard. From the site just south of the city’s Public Works & Utilities headquarters, PG&E would be able to reach 23 miles of transmission pipeline running between Petaluma and Napa.

Testing with the so-called “smart pig” instrument can last up to 49 days, but it’s required just once every five to seven years.

“When it’s not in use, it’s basically a gravel lot with a couple of valves,” Contreras said.

Work to clear the homes and construct the site is expected to begin in early 2023, Contreras said.

PG&E has the power to declare eminent domain, but Contreras said the company would prefer to work with neighbors. Both groups say they expect to reach an agreement in the coming weeks, although the final parameters will likely remain confidential.

“The project is necessary to continue to provide safe and reliable gas service to the area,” Contreras said. “We do have the power of eminent domain, but we want to do everything we can to avoid using it. We are hopeful we will be able to reach an agreement with all of the customers in the area.”

The utility signed an agreement to negotiate with Alvarado’s group in late May. The neighborhood group, which comprises 65 of the 196 rooftops in the subdivision, has also hired experts to study the impacts. It’s a step Alvarado touts as key to ongoing negotiations, which could have been derailed by initial neighborhood vitriol.