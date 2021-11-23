Petaluma officials hopeful for ‘tiny homes’ following shipping delays

A newly approved interim housing community faces delays as pandemic-related supply chain issues continue to leave shipping containers stuck at coastal ports.

Petaluma’s “tiny homes” project, which is meant to help curb the growing homeless crisis, was set to be finished by Dec. 31. But the planned community is behind in its construction schedule, with some units now expected to be built in January as Rohnert Park-based equipment vendor Quickhaven awaits the late arrival of building materials.

The delay comes during the coldest time of year, with the average overnight low temperature in December dropping to 43 degrees. Advocates are calling on the city to do more to ensure the health and safety of those still living outdoors. But officials said they are working toward that same goal, including plans to bolster winter shelter options.

“We’ve been able to move quickly on this project, based on having funding and the support of our city council members and our community members,” said Petaluma housing manager Karen Shimizu. “From someone who has been working on affordable housing projects, they can take a very long time. I feel that if this project is only running within a month behind its initial target date, I think we’re doing well.”

City council members in September approved the purchase of 25 housing units and two office spaces, worth $338,000, which are set to be built near the city’s Mary Isaak Center, the largest homeless shelter in Petaluma.

Along with 72-square-foot housing units, plans call for four showers and six toilets. The project will also incorporate on-site services for residents, including behavioral health services, substance abuse treatment and job aid.

A labor shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a months-long backlog of products among ports and shipping companies.

But assistant city manager Brian Cochran said it doesn’t mean the project, dubbed the People’s Village, is “all or nothing proposition.” He estimated up to 10 units could still be completed by the end of the year.

“While we understand that there may be some supply chain issues with specific items related to the tiny homes, we still anticipate that some number of units will be delivered and available prior to the end of December,” Cochran said. “We just don't know how many that will be, yet. We expect the remaining units to come online throughout the month of January.”

Cochran said that, due to the sense of urgency, COTS is increasing the number of intake appointments to be able to identify candidates for the units.

Homeless advocate Robbie Powelson said city officials should increase support for homeless residents as they await the completion of the tiny homes.

“I think especially in rain events, they should provide people with hotels,” Powelson said in a phone interview Monday.

Residents have surely seen their fair share of weather, as Petaluma clocked in at nearly 10 inches of rain since the start of October, including two atmospheric river events.

Shimizu said Downtown Streets Team and COTS will continue to send meet with residents to work with them to find shelter solutions and link them to other services, a continuation of their weekly rounds to the city’s encampments.

Nearly 300 Petaluma residents are currently considered homeless, according to the 2020 Sonoma County census. The county did not conduct a 2021 count after obtaining a federal waiver related to COVID-19 concerns.

But Shimizu added that, while COTS still offers residents a bed at the Mary Isaak Center at this time, many residents are hesitant to fill those spots.

“What we’re seeing is that because of the vulnerability, people may have specific medical needs where a traditional shelter setting won't work for them,” Shimizu said.

Manning Walker is the program manager for the crisis response team SAFE. Walker said SAFE also continues to provide more behavioral health services to residents regardless of their housing status.

“We are proud of a handful of cases in which the SAFE team has assisted clients in repairing their relationships with COTS for access to shelter services,” Walker said in an emailed statement.

Cochran said city is collaborating with COTS and Sonoma County to expand access to COTS’ Families First Shelter, at 1500 Petaluma Blvd., adding space for as many as 11 more individuals as emergency winter shelter that would last through March 15.

“Because the bedrooms are single-occupancy, this provides a more non-congregate style of shelter than the Mary Isaak Center,” Cochran said in an email to the Argus-Courier. “The project will include staffing, case management, security, meals, etc. and will help us both respond to the Steamer Landing injunction as well as meet a significant need during the rainy winter months.”

Cochran added that the winter shelter, which will be fully funded by the County of Sonoma via an Emergency Solutions Grant program, is expected to open by Dec. 1 following recent renovations, which included painting and flooring. Currently three to four families are using the facility, but have temporarily been placed in hotels while the renovations are completed.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.