Five security guards at Jamison’s Roaring Donkey were arrested Saturday night by Petaluma police after they were accused of beating a customer at the Kentucky Street night spot.

The guards work at the lively bar and nightclub in Petaluma’s downtown, according to a news release Petaluma police issued Sunday.

They were all booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of battery and a criminal conspiracy charge.

Police identified the security guards as Diego Vega-Ramirez, 25, of Rohnert Park, Christopher Jonathan Ortiz, 31, of Santa Rosa, Miguel Jasso Berber, 25, of Santa Rosa, Daniel Vega-Ramirez, 27, of Santa Rosa, and Christopher Vega-Ramirez, 25, of Santa Rosa.

The Press Democrat sought comment from the management of Jamison’s Roaring Donkey via Facebook, email and telephone, but there was no immediate response as of Sunday night.

The name of the security company that employees the guards was not included in the news release about the arrests.

Police were sent to Jamison’s Roaring Donkey Saturday after a 38-year-old Santa Rosa man told emergency dispatchers the bar’s security staff had assaulted him.

When officers arrived, the man told them he had been at the bar for 10 minutes prior to the incident and that other than taking “a sip” from a drink he’d ordered he was sober. He said after taking that sip he went to use the restroom.

He said he was washing his hands when a female customer entered the restroom and went into a toilet stall. At least one security guard came in and told the woman she wasn’t allowed in that restroom.

According to the man, he raised questions about how the security staff was handling the situation, which turned into an argument.

Security guards told the Santa Rosa man to leave the bar, but he continued to argue with them, according to Petaluma police.

The guards then sought to physically eject the man from the bar, police said, adding that they hit him repeatedly and forced him to the ground as they did so.

Once outside the bar, according to the news release, “security staff continued to assault the victim, on the sidewalk in front of a neighboring business.”

An eyewitness told the responding police that one guard held the man to the ground with a chokehold, while other guards kicked and punched him in the head.

Petaluma firefighters treated and released the man at the scene. He suffered swelling and bruising along the left side of his head, as well as other abrasions, officials said.

During a search of the security guards, Petaluma police seized a set of brass knuckles, which are illegal. In addition, two of them were found to be on probation or community supervision, officials said.

Following the arrests Saturday, bar management closed the business for the rest of the night.

Petaluma police continue to investigate the incident.

Investigators added that anyone who witnessed the incident, or has video footage of it is asked to contact Officer Nathan Good at (707) 781-1262 or via email at ngood@cityofpetaluma.org.

City officials are already scrutinizing Jamison’s Roaring Donkey, the release stated.

These arrests join other incidents that could indicate potential violations of the city’s Alcohol Related Nuisance Ordinance, officials said.

Petaluma has fined the bar as a result of violating that ordinance before, Petaluma police Lt. Garrett Glaviano told The Press Democrat on Sunday

“Incidents such as this are not indicative of the environment we are striving to ensure,” according to the news release. “City staff is evaluating all options to mitigate future similar occurrences and other situations that detract from the enjoyment of our downtown.”

Petaluma police have responded to a variety of incidents at the bar, including past cases where security guards have been accused of assaulting someone, Glaviano said.

While removing patrons from a bar can be complicated, Glaviano said those past incidents also included allegations of assault in front of Jamison’s Roaring Donkey, after the person was successfully exited.

