Petaluma ‘profiling’ case gets national attention with Elle Magazine article

An Instagram influencer’s viral video that leveled false allegations against a local Latino couple is getting fresh national attention, as Elle Magazine this week featured the story, including the false reporting charges Sonoma mom Katie Sorensen now faces as a result of the episode.

Published April 4, and bearing the headline “The Karen Who Cried Kidnapping,” the Elle Magazine piece chronicles Sadie and Eddie Martinez’s fateful trip to Michael’s craft store in December 2020, and the fallout from Sorensen’s breathless viral videos accusing the couple of stalking her with the intent to kidnap her children.

Sorensen, who faces three misdemeanor charges of giving false reports to police, will appear in court May 19. She has not returned numerous requests for comment since she was charged, and she did not return Elle Magazine’s attempts to contact her, according to the publication.

For Sadie Martinez, the new national spotlight is welcome given that Sorensen’s initial videos were viewed 4.5 million times before they were removed from Instagram.

“Any attention to what actually happened, to me, is good attention,” Martinez said in a phone interview Tuesday. “I was really excited, actually.”

Martinez said since the story was published she has received a huge outpouring of support, with many telling her they were proud of the family for continuing to bring attention to the false allegations that thrust the Martinezes into an international spotlight against their will.

Martinez said she is feeling more positive about the case, particularly after a Sonoma County Superior Court judge denied Sorensen’s attempts to get charges dismissed or reduced. Martinez and her husband will be in court May 19, and she said she’s hoping for closure.

“I’m excited to see this through and move on,” she said. “But, until there’s some accountability, mentally I can’t.”

When asked if she sees success in raising awareness about the truth in her case, Martinez said the extra attention brought on by the Elle Magazine article is no replacement for justice.

“In some aspects, I guess the world understands what’s really going on,” Martinez said. “But I don’t’ think it’s a win if she’s found not guilty.”

