What does a community need to thrive? That’s what the three Rotary Clubs of Petaluma are trying to understand. The service clubs have joined forces for a community needs assessment but require input from the city’s nonprofit organizations to understand what is needed and how the clubs can help.

In that effort, the service groups will host a community meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and are hoping to have as many charities as possible participate. Organizations will be invited to share their biggest needs, with a goal to establish future projects for the clubs to tackle. The deadline to apply is Jan. 15.

“Does your organization have projects they would like to accomplish but there is a need for money and help?” the invitation states. “Please bring us your ideas and thoughts and let’s imagine what Rotary can help you do.”

To qualify, projects must sit in one of Rotary’s “7 Areas of Focus,” which includes:

•Promoting peace

•Fighting disease

•Providing clean water, sanitation and hygiene

•Protecting mothers and children

•Supporting education

•Growing local economies

•Protecting the environment

All qualifying nonprofits are welcome, and should inquire at 3PetalumaRotaryclubs@gmail.com.

The meeting is hosted by the Petaluma Sunrise Rotary Club, Petaluma Valley Rotary Club and Rotary Club of Petaluma.