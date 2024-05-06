The good news is the Petaluma City Schools arts showcase held Wednesday, May 1 at the Lucchesi Community Center was, as in past years, a dazzling display of talent and skill across multiple ages and disciplines.

The bad news is that unlike in past years, the district was only able to hold the 2024 event, titled “The Heart of Us,” for one day.

“Due to facilities projects at Lucchesi, the PCS Art Show will only be available for viewing on May 1st,” district leaders said in a release. “The show will not be open for a two week viewing as in years past.”

That made those able to attend last week all the luckier, as they were treated to a feast of the senses, including splendid student artworks, robots from the Kenilworth Robotics Program, music from the jazz programs of both Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools, and bites from the Casa Grande culinary program.

Photos by Argus-Courier staff photographer Crissy Pascual.