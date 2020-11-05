Petaluma teen suspected of assault with firearm

A Petaluma teen was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of pointing a gun at another teen’s head during an altercation at Lucchesi Park the previous evening.

Petaluma Police said Jeancarlo Gallegos, 18, and another 18-year-old male, confronted the victim, also an 18-year-old male around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the park on McDowell Boulevard. The suspects challenged the victim to a fight over some comments the victim made.

The victim did not fight the subjects and got into his car to leave, police said. At that point, Gallegos allegedly pointed the firearm at the victim’s head. The victim drove away from the scene, and no shots were fired police said.

Officers and detectives the next morning arrested Gallegos as he left his Petaluma home. Detectives served search warrants at the residence, recovering a semi-automatic pistol and ammunition, police said.

Gallegos was booked at Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm. He was arrested by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office in September for a firearms offense. That case is still pending.

Anyone with further information concerning this incident is asked to contact Petaluma Police Department Detective Matt Parnow at 707-778-4444.