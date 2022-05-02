Petaluma Valley Hospital recognized for outstanding care

Petaluma Valley Hospital on Monday was recognized for its expertise and results in treating heart failure, sepsis and stroke.

“This recognition from Healthgrades is a reflection of our care providers commitment to ensuring our community receives the best care possible,” Petaluma Valley Hospital Chief Executive Darian Harris said in a news release. “In addition to delivering exceptional care, their compassion for their patients truly embodies our Mission, and I could not be prouder of the work they do.”

The hospital evaluation organization Healthgrades ranks health care providers using a star system, with 5-star ratings representing the highest level of achievement.

Patients treated at hospitals receiving 5-star ratings, as Petaluma Valley Hospital did in three key areas, have a lower risk of death and complications during hospital stays compared to lower-rated hospitals.

“From 2018-20, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to hospitals receiving 5-stars as a group, on average, 218,141 lives could potentially have been saved, and complications in 156,050 patients could potentially have been avoided,” according to the release.