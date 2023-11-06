This year’s Petaluma Veterans Day Parade theme, “A Salute to Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans,” coincides with the 20th anniversary of the start of the Iraq War, said parade organizers.

While the parade honors and recognizes all military veterans, “We want to especially recognize the sacrifice made by all those service men and woman who served in Iraq and Afghanistan” this year, said Joe Noriel, parade director with Petaluma American Legion, which organizes what is considered the largest Veterans Day parade north of the Golden Gate Bridge, according to the event website.

At noon this Saturday, Nov. 11, there will be military speakers and music at the Walnut Park gazebo before the parade kicks off at the corner of D and 4th streets at 1 p.m.

Parade announcers will be stationed in front of the Petaluma Museum, Putnam Plaza and the Hideaway on Kentucky Street, Noriel said.

After the parade concludes, the program will continue at 2:45 p.m. at the Walnut Park gazebo to include Andrea Krout singing the National Anthem, he said.

Army Col. Chris Kolenda will join the ranks as parade grand marshal this year. A renowned combat leader who fought in Afghanistan, he is founder of the Saber Six Foundation, a Milwaukee-based organization that aims to “transform veterans’ mental health through adventure and development programs,” according to the foundation’s website.

Kolenda started the organization to honor six paratroopers from his unit who were killed in action in Afghanistan, and received national attention after he bicycled 1,700 miles to raise money for their families, according to a press release.

He will be honored with a proclamation from Petaluma officials before the parade begins, Noriel said.

Saturday’s parade continues a tradition that began humbly in 1967 as “more of a procession” than a parade, Noriel said, when Petaluma resident and veteran Julius Focucci and two of his WWII friends “took it upon themselves to honor the day” and fellow veterans. The American Legion officially took over parade organizing in 1986 and has led it ever since, he said.

Spectators can expect to see over 200 participants, with military veterans being the honored guests along with veteran service organizations, equestrian teams and a few local car clubs. Law enforcement, first responders, community groups and others will also participate. Government leaders Jared Huffman, state Sen. Bill Dodd and Assemblyman Damon Connelly, as well as local officials, are expected to attend.

And, as usual, marching bands from Petaluma’s high schools will perform. The parade extends to the skies as well with flyovers planned by a Vietnam-era Huey helicopter, a U.S. Coast Guard rescue helicopter and Sonoma County law enforcement helicopters.

In the U.S., 6.2% of the population or 16.2 million people are U.S. military veterans, according to 2022 U.S. Census Bureau data. Of those, approximately 26% or 4.2 million have served since September 2001, and that group has shown elevated rates of suicide compared to the general population, according to the Watson Institute of International & Public Affairs at Brown University.

“It’s important that we do our part so they're not forgotten and their stories are not forgotten to get them the help that they need. It's about sharing stories, sharing history, but also support of the veterans,” Noriel said.

Noriel recommends attendees arrive early, as the event falls on a Saturday this year and is expected to draw tens of thousands of people. Handicap parking will be available in the lot between Kentucky and Keller streets, across from Fruit in Motion, he said.

For more information, visit petalumaveteransparade.com or email historyconnected@gmail.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.