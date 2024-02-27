Petaluma’s Alphabet Soup celebrates 30 years

Alphabet Soup, the downtown Petaluma thrift store run by the Petaluma Educational Foundation, is celebrating 30 years in business this month as its proceeds continue to generate support for local education.

The store, which now has two locations on Western Avenue, first opened in March 1994. Originally a joint venture between PEF and the Petaluma Boys & Girls Club, it became solely operated by PEF in 2008. Donated items to the store are generally sold to help PEF leaders fund scholarships, grants and the like.

“We rely on the donation of goods from the community and the support of volunteers to operate the stores benefiting the mission of PEF,” said Maureen Highland, who has been the executive director of the Petaluma Educational Foundation since 2014 and has worked for the foundation since 2011.

“Alphabet Soup Store is the ultimate in reusing, recycling and repurposing while offering a price point for all to shop.”

The two thrift stores at 203 and 217 Western Ave. – which offer a wide range of goods, including clothing, furniture, cookware, art, electronics, books and more – have a motto of “Shop, Donate and Volunteer,” summarizing how all of those actions benefit local schools.

In honor of its 30th year, Alphabet Soup will unveil a new logo sometime in March, featuring elements of the Petaluma Educational Foundation logo, Highland said.

Making a difference

It all started in 1982, when a group of teachers, business leaders and community activists in Petaluma established the Petaluma Educational Foundation in hopes of doing something locally about the budget deficits faced by school systems throughout California, Highland said.

As local schools grew, so did the foundation, which today serves more than 12,000 students from TK to 12th grade in Petaluma.

“The foundation's mission is to fund programs that promote critical thinking, creativity, student well-being and lifelong learning,” Highland said. “We work closely with the 35 public, private, and charter schools throughout the Petaluma area to fund impact grants and award scholarships that align with PEF's goals while considering each school community's unique needs.”

Since its founding, PEF has awarded more than $9 million in support to schools and students through the foundation’s programs, which are run by program director Katy Verke. Donors – whether they are nonprofits, corporations or individuals – have helped fund more than 1,800 grants and more than 6,800 scholarships over the foundation’s lifetime, Highland said.

In 2023 alone, the foundation awarded more than $269,000 to graduating seniors from all seven Petaluma high schools, bringing the total to $4.5 million in scholarships awarded since 1990. This year, the foundation’s scholarship reception is set to take place April 17, where even more seniors will receive financial awards.

“With funding for our schools uncertain, PEF's role is more critical than ever,” said Highland (who also writes the Argus-Courier’s regular education column, The Chalkboard).

One of the most crucial developments by PEF is its Impact Grant Program, which “aims to reward innovative academic programs and foster excellence in education.”

The program, which awards educators up to $15,000 per grant, is focused on projects surrounding math and science, literacy/English Language Learners, fine arts, health and nutrition, and STEAM/STEM.

“In recent years, everything has changed, yet nothing has changed,” Highland said. “All our students need a quality education to be prepared for their future as contributing community and workforce members.”

She added, “We have emerged from these challenging times with requests to support the traditional academic focus areas but also now for Social Emotional Learning curriculum, expanded robotics and STEAM/STEM instruction, plus career pathways for those planning to enter the workforce after high school graduation and those who plan to obtain a college degree.”

In order to see each grant-funded program in action, the foundation’s board members take a day touring local schools by bus, talking with teachers and students who have experienced the programs.

“The excitement from students and teachers is inspiring, and we want to share that with the community partners who make these programs possible,” Highland said. “As donors, we want to know gifts are applied as intended and that every gift is significant. Every gift will create an impact.”

Highland added, “For me, telling the story of how their donation changed the lives of a student or helped transform a school’s learning environment is meaningful.”

Later in the year, PEF holds its annual fundraising gala, known as the PEF Bash, to keep the funds flowing for local education. This year’s Bash is scheduled for Sept. 7 at the Gambonini Family Ranch.

“The venue is an incredible place to unite the community to celebrate the legacy of supporting education for over four decades and pledging support for PEF’s Impact Grant program,” Highland said.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.