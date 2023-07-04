The Argus-Courier celebrated its 2023 Petaluma People’s Choice Gala at Flying Cloud on Thursday, June 29.

The event was sponsored by Exchange Bank, Kaiser Permanente, Petaluma Market, Sonoma Fit and Farmhouse Artisan Market, with food from Lombardi’s Catering and Cowgirl Creamery, wines from willibees and flowers by Vanda Florals. See a complete list of our 2023 winners here, and the annual People’s Choice Awards magazine here.