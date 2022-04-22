Subscribe

Photos: A look back at some of Petaluma’s cutest chicks from years past

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 22, 2022, 6:15AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Hatched in 1989 by Petaluma’s Mahrt family (of Petaluma Egg Farm fame), the Cutest Little Chick contest is an annual costume and cuteness competition for kids up to age 8.

Well – it’s almost annual. The coronavirus pandemic threw a bit of a wrench in plans over the past two years. That still didn’t stop organizers from recognizing a 2020 Cutest Little Chick – Cooped Up. Aveah, who Mom said was “Once a free-range chick but now a cooped up chick,” won that award. Remember that as a potential Jeopardy question!

The very first cutest chick award went to Colene Camill, and the contest regularly attracts dozens of entrants.

This year’s event takes place at 10:15 a.m. in front of Copperfield’s Book Store on Kentucky Street, with check-in set for 9:45 a.m.

In the meantime, here’s a gallery of some cute chicks of contests past:

