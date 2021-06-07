Subscribe

Photos: Petaluma celebrates 2021 high school graduates

June 7, 2021, 6:24AM
Updated 23 minutes ago

After a year of coronavirus-induced challenges, Petalumans gathered recently to celebrate graduating high school seniors.

This year’s graduating class has confronted fires, floods, evacuations, power shut offs and a once-in-a-century pandemic in the past four years.

But the past year might have been the most difficult yet. Amid the maelstrom, though, the community has come together to celebrate graduates - including with a senior picture slideshow organized by a pair of moms in downtown Petaluma.

Recent graduation ceremonies helped put a celebratory capstone on the year.

St. Vincent de Paul High School’s graduation ceremony is set for 4 p.m. Friday.

