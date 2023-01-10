Photos, videos capture Monday’s flooding in Petaluma

Argus-Courier photographer Crissy Pascual went out to cover the flooding in Petaluma on Monday morning. She came back with photos and videos of floodwaters rushing through the streets, of an armored vehicle powering through the water on Stony Point Road, and of a ridealong taken from inside said armored vehicle.

Oh, and also of a California kingsnake swimming down the street.

“Just so you know what I do for this paper,” Pascual joked.

The images, shot primarily in the northern parts of the city along Stony Point Road and North Petaluma Boulevard, show how seasonal flooding affects certain parts of Petaluma – and how local officials respond in order to preserve public safety.

