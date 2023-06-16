Police arrest Petaluma man for alleged assault with pocket knife

Police arrested a 37-year-old Petaluma man on assault charges Thursday evening after he allegedly lunged at someone with a knife.

Officers responded at around 7:13 p.m. Thursday to a reported assault in the 400 block of North McDowell Boulevard, and arrived to learn that two Petaluma residents had argued and one man, identified as David Magana Garcia, had allegedly lunged toward the other person with a knife, then fled the scene.

It was not immediately clear what the relationship was between the two people. No injuries were reported.

The alleged victim took a photo of Garcia’s license plate as he left, helping police identify Garcia. They later detained him at his residence, and the victim positively identified him, police said.

Police also recovered a folding pocket knife said to be the one used in the alleged assault. Garcia was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into Sonoma County jail.