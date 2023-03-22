Police: Driver ran car into Petaluma residence, fled scene, abandoned car

Petaluma police are asking for help in tracking down the driver of a car who reportedly ran into the retaining wall of a residence before fleeing the scene, causing damage to both the wall and the car.

The incident occurred Thursday, March 16 at 1 p.m., when a vehicle described as a dark-colored Chevrolet Camaro was observed colliding with the wall of the residence in the 1500 block of Colwood Drive.

Responding to a reported hit-and-run, police arrived to find damage to the front yard of the residence, as well as parts of the Camaro that had fallen off. Witnesses told officers the car was last seen fleeing the area eastbound on Colwood.

Video footage obtained by police confirmed that the vehicle was a dark-colored Camaro. A trail of fluid leading away from the crash site led police southbound down Crinella Drive, and they eventually found the Camaro abandoned on Parent Way.

Damage to the vehicle was consistent with the collision on Colwood, and with the missing vehicle parts found at the scene of the collision, police said.

Petaluma police are requesting that anyone with possible footage of the Camaro, or with any other relevant information about this incident, contact Officer Mario Giomi at 707-776-3722 or mgiomi@cityofpetaluma.org.

