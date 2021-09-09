Police: Petaluma boy found dead due to overdose

A boy found dead this week at a home near downtown Petaluma appears to have died from a drug overdose, police announced on Thursday.

His death marks the 19th overdose-related fatality in Petaluma this year, and first-responders have attended to 41 calls related to drug overdoses in 2021, Petaluma Police Lt. Tim Lyons said in a news release.

The boy, whose name and age police said they will not publicize, was found surrounded by drug paraphernalia about 7 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 300 block of Wilson Street.

“An autopsy was conducted Wednesday and an initial cause of death appeared to have been overdose related,” Lyons said.

Police have not yet disclosed the types of drug paraphernalia found at the scene, and investigators are awaiting additional toxicology reports, according to the release.

After interviews with a family member and friend of the boy who died, police are continuing to investigate the death, which happened at the boy’s home.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many of the people who have died of overdoses this year in Petaluma were juveniles.

There were 5,363 overdose deaths in California in 2020, the most recent year for which data is available through the California Opioid Dashboard.

Detailed information about Petaluma trends was not immediately available, but in the police news release Lyons said the number of calls related to overdoses likely under-represents the local overdose picture.

“The actual number is presumably much higher, due to some overdose patients going directly to a hospital without police knowledge and some calls being reported as a medical call for service, which police usually do not initially respond to,” Lyons said.

Lyons stressed that California law protects those who seek medical assistance for themselves or others experiencing an overdose.

Police in Petaluma are equipped with Narcan, a medication used to block the effects of opioids and typically use the medication several times per year, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Zeus Rivera at 707-778-4444.

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.