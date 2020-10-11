Police seek suspects in armed robbery

Petaluma police are searching for suspects they say robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

Police received a call around 2 a.m. from an employee of the store on Baywood Drive. The employee said he was the victim of a robbery.

The victim reported that at least three male suspects entered the business together and approached him shortly after. One of the suspect’s brandished a black semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the victim, according to police. The suspect demanded the victim open a nearby register and to give him the contents, police said.

The victim complied with the suspects commands and gave an undisclosed amount of cash to him. The suspects then fled the store into the parking lot, where they entered a waiting vehicle, described as a red larger sized SUV and was last seen traveling towards Lakeville Highway.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Petaluma Police Department at 778-4372.