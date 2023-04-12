Providence to cease baby deliveries at Petaluma Valley Hospital as of May 1

Providence announced Tuesday that it will cease delivering babies at the popular Petaluma Valley Hospital birth center on May 1.

In a statement, the health care giant said it would initiate an “interruption” in obstetrics services because the hospital’s Family Birth Center did not have the necessary staffing and resources to continue functioning safely.

Providence said efforts to permanently secure obstetrics anesthesia and recruit physicians were unsuccessful.

Supporters of the birth center said Tuesday that the move effectively amounts to closure of the facility. Providence purchased the hospital from the Petaluma Valley Healthcare District in 2021.

One of the terms of the sale was that Providence would continue operating the maternity ward until at least 2025.

“Unfortunately, I feel like there's a lot of us who are focused on health and some of us — being the health care provider — more focused on the health of their bottom line,” said Elece Hempel, vice president of the health care district.

Providence first proposed closing the facility late last year, when it claimed that it was having trouble securing anesthesia coverage and recruiting staff for the facility. Supporters of the birth center, including local gynecologists and obstetrics nurses strongly opposed the move, arguing it would create a “maternity desert” that spanned 41 miles between Marin County and Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Providence, in a media statement released just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, said the unit would be closed beginning next month until further notice.

”As of May 1, Providence will not provide OB services at Petaluma Valley Hospital, and OB patients will need to use their choice of alternate facilities,“ the statement said.

“Petaluma Valley Hospital will continue to meet its (Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act) obligations and provide emergency services for OB patients who present themselves to the hospital’s emergency department,“ the statement said.

At a district meeting Feb. 15, district members and birth center supporters strongly opposed any closure or interruption of services. Since Providence announced its intent to close the birthing ward, the district has repeatedly insisted that the hospital operator was legally bound to keep it open.

During that meeting, Hempel stated, “Coming in and saying on this day this system is closing is a violation of the contract. If you read the details of the contract, a violation of that contract means that hospital comes back to the district.”

On Tuesday, Hempel’s stance was more sober. She said hiring lawyers to force Providence to keep the facility open would “eat away” at the $53 million the district acquired from the sale of the hospital.

Ramona Faith, CEO of the district, said interrupting birthing services at the hospital threatens the viability of the ward. Faith said the district expects Providence to continue looking for physician and anesthesia coverage for obstetrics services.

“That said, it is very difficult to reopen a unit once staff seek other positions because they have been informed the unit they work on is in jeopardy of closing,” she said.

