Records show Petaluma paid $1.3 million to settle claims stemming from October flood

With climate change impacts on residential neighborhoods near the Petaluma River at the center of debate in recent years, the Argus-Courier sought answers into the city’s response toward one of the most flood-impacted areas, which more recently saw disastrous results as a result of an October 2021 atmospheric river flooding event. Argus-Courier staff reporter Amelia Parreira filed a California Public Records Act request with the city of Petaluma asking for Public Works email records regarding the flood incident, maintenance and infrastructure records, claims filed against the city from East Court residents, and the city’s responses to those claims, and any contracts, receipts or other documentation related to East Court’s cleanup efforts. While Petaluma released most of the requested records, officials withheld some complaint records, claiming that public disclosure of such records would “undermine the quality of the city’s decision-making process.” Parreira also requested for interviews and via phone and email with city officials and affected residents.

Petaluma has paid more than $1.3 million to help residents and businesses rebuild after a massive October rainstorm overwhelmed the city’s flooding infrastructure, newly released records show.

Payments toward damaged property and evacuation costs included more than $400,000 to longtime local hardware company and salvage yard, as well as more than $152,000 in hotel bills for residents displaced by floodwaters, records show.

The documents, obtained by the Argus-Courier in a wide-ranging California Public Records Act request, shed new light on the circumstances surrounding Petaluma’s decision to quietly tap up to $750,000 in city insurance funds in the wake of the atmospheric river that struck Oct. 24, 2021.

In claims filed with the city, residents and business owners blamed Petaluma for much of the flood damage. Petaluma has not publicly acknowledged any missteps related to the flooding.

“We believe the city of Petaluma is responsible for this suffered loss due to lack of maintenance of the pump system in place that is meant to pump water from our parking lot drains as well as the East Court neighborhood as quickly and efficiently as possible,” co-owner Jim Maselli said in a claim filed in November.

The business reportedly incurred more than $221,000 worth of property losses, and more than $100,000 in lost business after flooding closed the Lakeville Street store.

Records provided by the city showed multiple property damage claims in the area, resident hotel bills totaling more than $50,000 and emails between residents and top city officials that showed actions taken in response to the disastrous weather event.

Although largely covered by insurance, the payments come as Sonoma County’s second largest city, flush with cash following the first voter-approved sales tax measure, works to rebuild after decades of deferred maintenance.

“While our fiscal and organizational sustainability efforts emphasized the great need in our city to address our aging infrastructure, we also recognize that due to climate change, atmospheric rivers — such as the system we experienced in October — will occur more regularly, if not more frequently,” said city manager Peggy Flynn in an emailed statement. “Measure U is allowing us to not only begin to upgrade and maintain our existing infrastructure but also prepare for this new normal.”

In his claim, Maselli said he received a call at 1 p.m. Oct. 24, 2021, from Public Works Assistant Operations Manager Don Horner, who informed Maselli that his business was taking on water. By 3:30 p.m., inside the hardware store had been consumed by nearly a foot of water, with about 2-3 feet in the fabrication shop.

It was the start of what Maselli called a “daunting and tedious” month, as he and co-owner Paul Maselli, along with other family members and employees, washed out debris and cleared 11 large loads of damaged equipment and merchandise, which included transformers and generators, furniture, electronics and more.

Maselli said that he and his business have seen 30 years of rain events, but never experienced such flooding because of regular pump station maintenance in past years.

“I believe there was a lack of regular maintenance, mud and debris issues, and lack of knowledge in the current City of Petaluma staff which created a “perfect storm” situation which led to the avoidable flood that wreaked havoc on our business,“ Maselli said.

Work order records showed that the pump station at Wilson Street was checked and cleared of debris and leaves Oct. 25, 2021, a day after the flood occurred. That pump station was cleaned again Oct. 28 and Nov. 8, along with a pump station at Rocca Street. The pump station at Hopper Street was cleaned on Dec. 6, and the Wilson pump station again on Dec. 20.

However, records received did not reflect when the pump station at Copeland Street was cleaned, or when any of the pump stations were cleaned before the atmospheric river event occurred. Records did not shed light on whether the pump stations were ready to handle the deluge from the atmospheric river, and emails from Public Works Director Christopher Bolt suggested the city’s stormwater infrastructure became overwhelmed.

“As far as we could tell, the system was simply overwhelmed by over 5½” of rain over 48 hours in combination with an unusually long high tide and extremely heavy levels of stormwater accumulation/flows to the nearby pump station,” Bolt said in an Oct. 27 email to a resident, whose name was not revealed.

Requests for information regarding those details were not returned. And neither Bolt nor Flynn, the city manager, made themselves available for an interview.