‘Red Barn Complex’ at Scott Ranch an official landmark
The Petaluma City Council officially designated the red barns of Scott Ranch on D Street a local landmark Monday night after the ordinance’s second reading passed unanimously 6-0, with member Dennis Pocekay recusing himself.
The landmark designation of the so-called Red Barn Complex “identifies, recognizes, and protects a resource that is part of Petaluma’s unique and irreplaceable cultural heritage,” according to a staff report.
The barns, the report says, are “a reminder of Petaluma’s agricultural past.”
The barns are located within the Scott Ranch Project at 1680 D St., a long-debated development project by Davidon Homes on a 58-acre lot abutting Helen Putman Regional Park. The City Council approved the project last February, along with a provision to preserve the barns.
