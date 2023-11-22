‘Red Barn Complex’ at Scott Ranch an official landmark

JENNIFER SAWHNEY
PETALUMA ARGUS-COURIER
November 21, 2023, 9:14PM
The Petaluma City Council officially designated the red barns of Scott Ranch on D Street a local landmark Monday night after the ordinance’s second reading passed unanimously 6-0, with member Dennis Pocekay recusing himself.

The landmark designation of the so-called Red Barn Complex “identifies, recognizes, and protects a resource that is part of Petaluma’s unique and irreplaceable cultural heritage,” according to a staff report.

The barns, the report says, are “a reminder of Petaluma’s agricultural past.”

The barns are located within the Scott Ranch Project at 1680 D St., a long-debated development project by Davidon Homes on a 58-acre lot abutting Helen Putman Regional Park. The City Council approved the project last February, along with a provision to preserve the barns.

