Santa Rosa Junior College offers new solar technology studies

The Engineering and Applied Technology department at Santa Rosa Junior College has introduced its first program focused on renewable energy beginning fall 2020.

The solar photovoltaic program will train students for careers in the growing field. The first course, Renewable Energy Careers, is an introduction to the renewable energy industry including solar, wind and geothermal energy, and applies to four certificate options. It is being taught by Daisy Meyer, a training and service-learning program manager for the nation’s largest non-profit solar organization, GRID Alternatives.

The Solar PV program will allow students to learn about green technology from experts in the trade. Discussions will include careers within the industry, employment working conditions, social aspects of the industry, and educational and experience requirements.

Meyer has been connecting learners with solar career training, technical PV skills, and resources since 2015. She’s worked with national companies including Sunrun, Tesla, and SunPower as well as local Bay Area companies including Solar Works, Luminalt, and Sun Light and Power to directly hire her learners. Meyer is committed to lifelong learning and implementing more equitable, inclusive teaching practices, and has been on the SRJC solar advisory board for five years.

“We are excited to launch our new solar photovoltaic certificate program, thanks to support from local solar companies and the state’s Strong Workforce Program (SWP),” said Dr. Victor Tam, dean of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) at SRJC. “Our goal was to create a program that met local employers’ needs while also providing a short path for students to learn employable skills. Solar PV is an in-demand field with a great job outlook despite the recession. The current plan is to house this program at the new Construction Trade Center on the Petaluma campus once completed.”

Four solar PV certificates are available: Solar PV Basic Certificate (7 units); Solar PV System Installation Certificate (12 units); Solar PV System Design & Sales Certificate (12 units); Solar PV System Installation, Design & Sales Certificate (16 units)

There is still space available in the online sustainability course. To get more information or to register visit santarosa.edu or call 527-4685.