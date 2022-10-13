A section of a multi-use pathway has been slated for $1.2 million in improvements in order to connect the walkway between Lakeville Highway and Payran Street.

In their Oct. 5 meeting, the Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit Board of Directors unanimously approved a contract with Ghilotti Bros to construct the one-fifth-mile-long pathway and shifting of industry track to provide a connection between the existing pathway from Payran Street to Southpoint Boulevard and Lakeville Street.

“Constructing this Class I pathway not only includes your standard asphalt paving, striping and fencing work, but also requires the shifting of non-mainline track to accommodate the track as well the addition of a vehicular traffic signal,” said Ken Hendricks, procurement manager with SMART, during the board meeting.

The project’s approval came after the city received three bids Sept. 14 following an invitation for bid on Aug. 19. Ghilotti Bros, Inc., bid the lowest amount of $1.2 million. Other bids from Ghilotti Construction Company and Granite Construction Company totaled about $1.7 million and $1.5 million, respectively.

The total cost for the project amounts to nearly $1.5 million. About $806,000 of the costs will be funded through grants from the Federal Transportation Authority’s Quick Strike Grant program. Measure Q funds will provide more than $678,000 to the project, according to the staff report.

The pathway’s construction is estimated to take about three months to complete.

The approval of the pathway enhancement came as Caltrans announced this week it planned to reopen a portion of the SMART multi-use path running adjacent to the railroad tracks and beneath Highway 101 by Oct. 15. That path had been closed due to work on the highway widening project.

