Sonoma County names Reno physician executive as new health officer

Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday appointed an internal medicine physician and health care executive from Reno as the new health officer.

Dr. Tanya Phares has served as chief medical officer for St. Mary’s Health Network, and previously as chief medical director of a health plan and medical director of a Nevada vaccine clinic.

County officials said in a statement Tuesday that Phares “emerged as the top candidate after a nationwide search.” Phares will take over on Nov. 14, replacing Dr. Karen Smith, who has held the interim position since August.

“Throughout her career, Dr. Phares has demonstrated excellent leadership in the health care industry,” said Tina Rivera, county health services director.

Rivera said Phares will “immediately dive into” public health challenges, including enforcement of health regulations. She also will advise the public, local medical professionals and elected officials on matters related to public health and safety, Rivera said.

The health officer serves as the chief medical officer and top health policy official for the county, and is granted authority from the state to declare public health emergencies, issue health orders and impose penalties for noncompliance.

Sonoma County has not had a permanent health officer since April 7, when Dr. Sundari Mase, who served as health officer during the pandemic, left for a job with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Phares earned her medical degree from Western University of Health Sciences and completed an internal medicine residency at UC Irvine. She did her preventive medicine residency with the California Department of Public Health.

She received a master’s degree in public health from Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine and completed a research fellowship with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

County officials said Phares will be paid an annual salary of $315,844. Details about her full compensation package, including benefits, were not available Tuesday.

Phares, a certified physician executive with the American Association for Physician Leadership, holds a diploma from the American Board of Preventive Medicine and other medical organizations.

In her role, Phares will work with local nonprofit organizations on such issues as water and environmental quality; food nutrition; dental health for children and adults; and local efforts to improve care, decrease medical cost and increase health care access.

Phares could not be reached for comment Tuesday. A county spokesman said she will not be available for interviews until she starts the position on Nov. 14.

